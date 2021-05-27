Harrisonburg city staff is moving forward with changes to municipally owned downtown parking lots and parts of roadside parking.
The changes are based on recommendations from a city-commissioned parking study presented to staff, City Council and the public in early 2020.
Desman, a consulting firm, performed a variety of studies using statistical models and on-the-ground data observation to come up with recommendations for how the city should proceed with parking planning.
The incoming changes for municipal lots would eliminate the city's eight one-hour parking spots, 133 three-hour parking spots, 115 unrestricted parking spots and some red zone parking spaces on the south side of downtown. A major part of incoming parking changes is the removal of all 10-hour off-street parking spaces.
The changes will nearly double the number of permit parking spaces to 469 from 257 and would also create 479 four-hour parking spaces, of which the city currently has none.
The city began public engagement about changes to downtown parking in meetings with property owners on July 31 and Aug. 1, 2019, according to Public Works Director Tom Hartman.
Those meetings were followed by a public forum on Aug. 28, 2019, then a survey that was open from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19 of that year, which drew 1,100 responses.
A second public forum was held on Jan. 1, 2020, with another survey for proposed changes open between Jan. 23 and Feb. 13, 2020. It drew responses from 300 people, according to Hartman.
Part of the complexity with downtown parking is the fact that the city owns just over a quarter of the parking spots in downtown, but most visitors use those spots, according to survey results.
Over 85% of respondents to the study said they use the city's free public parking, which makes up only 27% of downtown spaces. Nearly three-quarters of respondents also said they park for less than four hours.
"We want to bring people into the downtown core area," Hartman said. "We want to have them be able to find a space to solicit the businesses."
Permit spaces will be open to the public on weekends and weekday hours not reserved for permit holders, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hourly spaces have time restrictions Monday to Saturday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Hartman said the changes are meant to make parking more simple in the city while encouraging high vehicle turnover in areas that are in demand in central areas.
City staff is working on transferable permits for businesses with workers who cannot afford to get permits. These permits would be shared by employees so they could commute without having to buy a permit themselves, according to Hartman.
Permits cost $40 a month and buyers can opt to pay monthly, quarterly, semiannually or annually.
The schedule for the changes is June 14 to 19 for on-street parking along Liberty Street and South Main Street, June 21 to 25 for changes in the lot near Clark and Bradshaw, and June 28 to July 7 the Hardesty-Higgins House and Harrison House lots.
The changes for the lots on South Main Street, Newman Avenue, Water Street and near WHSV will go into effect between July 7 and 14.
On the following two days, the changes will be implemented in the North Liberty Street and Liberty Park lots, followed by the municipal lot between July 19 and 23.
The last changes to go into effect will be at the Elizabeth Street Parking Deck between July 26 and Aug. 6, followed by Water Street Parking Deck between Aug. 9 and 20.
Hartman said there will be leeway in the first few weeks of the changes.
"Everyone's gonna have to bend and flex to make this plan work because we're doing this free parking to bring people into the restaurants, into the businesses so they can make money," Hartman said.
