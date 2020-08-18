The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission accepted the master plan for Purcell Park at its Monday meeting.
The vote came after a presentation by the consultants who created the plan at LSG Landscape Architecture, Greenplay and RK&K, according to presentation documents.
However, the acceptance of the master plan does not commit funding to the project.
Several members of the committee expressed concern about the economics of such a project while the city is struggling with funds due to revenue shortfalls because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as concern about the safety of the kids castle, which is slated for replacement at the park.
The report also included recommendations on how to address identified areas of repeat flooding and water quality issues. The new kids castle is also slated to be moved to an area that is less susceptible to flooding, according to the master plan concept.
The concept also calls for upgrades and increasing the number sports fields, an off-leash dog park, and improved accessibility at the fishing pond.
Year-round bathrooms and lights for Bluestone Trail are included in the plan.
No critical habitats for animals were found by the consultants.
The project is slated to take part in three phases, working on the northern part of the park first, then the eastern and most of the southern portions, and lastly the western and most southerly sectors, according to presentation documents.
Phase one includes a parking reconfiguration, a basketball court, four tennis courts and the new kids castle. Phase two development would include an rectangular field for informal use, a sensory garden, a new pavilion and pond overlook, a waterfall and seating.
The third phase would include the dog park, more reconfigured parking areas, a rock climbing wall and new pavilions, according to presentation documents.
Work on the plan began in June 2019 and has continued for more than the past year in a process that included four community focus groups with more than 110 respondents, outreach to area schools and a survey with more than 1,000 respondents.
The final submission of the master plan report is slated for Aug. 31, according to presentation documents.
