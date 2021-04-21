City Council will consider two proposed developments, one mixed use and the other residential, at a meeting next month.
Farhad Koyee, Bahar Mikael and Akarr Koyee are seeking rezoning and a special-use permit for a mixed-use business and residential property and parking lot at 907 N. Main St. The 17,206-square-foot site is vacant.
The other project is from the James K. Strawderman estate at 107 and 137 Vine St. for a 29-unit town house development. The proposed development would be on a roughly 2.25-acre vacant lot, which will be subdivided.
The Harrisonburg Planning Commission recommended approval of both at its April 14 meeting.
Conceptual drawings for the Vine Street development show a green space between a pair of east and west town house rows. There will be only one entrance and exit to Vine Street.
The requests included a rezoning for the site from general business conditional to small lot residential conditional.
“I’ve been driving past that parcel of land for a decade and seeing ‘lot for sale’ for at least a decade, so if changing it to R-8 gets something built there, it will be a total benefit to the city,” said Adriel Byrd, a commission member.
There were no callers during the public hearing. Staff recommended approval.
The proposed mixed-use project on North Main Street is on land zoned for general business, which the applicants want changed to high-density residential conditional. The vehicle entrance to the development would be on Ashby Avenue.
Farhad Koyee called into the meeting. He is also one of the owners of the garage, Fast Lane Auto Tech, on the adjacent parcel.
He said the plan for the building would include 10 or 15 affordable studio apartments, offices and retail.
The applicants’ proffers for the site include any residential units would be set aside for families or not more than three unrelated residents. The developers also plan to include 1.5 parking spaces per dwelling unit. The final proffer is it would have no more than 100 vehicle trips in the peak morning or evening traffic hour.
One submitted draft of the proposed building shows a footprint of 4,158 square feet with two stories, according to documents. Properties in the high-density residential district can have up to four stories, staff said during the meeting.
There were no callers in the public hearing, and the commission supported the requests. Staff recommended approval of the rezoning and special-use permit request.
“I’m in favor of seeing more of these one-bedroom and studio apartments being built, and there’s a clear need for it,” Chair Brent Finnegan said, referencing data from the city’s comprehensive housing study.
