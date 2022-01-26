The ranks of the Harrisonburg Fire Department will have to grow as a result of City Council’s greenlighting of a new station on the north side of the city.
The department plans to hire 15 more firefighters to fully staff all the stations, including the to-be-constructed station No. 5, Chief Matt Tobia told City Council at its Tuesday meeting.
The new station would have four firefighters ready to respond to emergencies around the clock and would bring the total of on-duty HFD staff at all times to 21. The firefighters to staff the new station would not all be new recruits, but instead have mixed levels of experience.
Tobia aims to start the application, recruitment and training period for the new firefighters as soon as possible.
“We want to make sure we have the personnel fully trained and ready to deploy before the fire station is ready to open its doors,” Tobia said.
As part of the expansion, Tobia requested permission from council to apply for a federal grant that would cover the salary of the new 15 staff members for three years, saving the city $2.8 million.
He said the probability of obtaining the grant is high, but if it is not received, Tobia recommends delaying construction and hiring for a year, with an estimated completion date in January 2025 instead of January 2024.
He said the delay gives time to reapply for the grant and would also preserve the ability for the city to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for construction of the $4.9 million station No. 5.
“We have obviously been busy in developing a good working timeline in [designing] the fire station and bringing it to life in the community,” Tobia said.
A site for the station has not yet been decided. In December, City Council approved funding for the project from $24 million in ARPA funds the city will receive.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, public works staff gave a presentation about efforts to increase the number of trees in the city.
Jeremy Harold, green space manager, said staff intend to try and plant more trees throughout the city, not just in parks, over the coming years.
Planting trees isn’t only about beautification, but also improved stormwater management, noise and pollution buffers, and more, according to Harold.
In 2018, the city’s tree cover was roughly 26%, calculated using satellite imagery, much lower than the average of East Coast communities above 40%, according to Harold. Waynesboro, Roanoke and Richmond are all Virginia cities that have over 40% tree canopy cover, according to city staff.
The situation in Harrisonburg has only gotten worse as public works staff had to cut down over 1,000 ash trees due to the invasive emerald ash borer beetle, he said.
Harold said he plans to try and plant a diverse array of native trees.
In a vote Tuesday, City Council shifted $326,000 of CARES Act and Community Development Block Grant funds from 2020 previously slated to buy property for a permanent homeless shelter to instead go to local nonprofits that help the homeless to offset costs incurred during the pandemic.
However, the city is still seeking to purchase property for a permanent homeless shelter. The funds will instead be sourced from American Rescue Plan Act dollars, though a figure has not been decided yet by City Council.
