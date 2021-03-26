Harrisonburg Public Works earned a gold medal Governor's Environmental Excellence Award, according to a Friday press release from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
The city department won the award for the Purcell Park Bioreactor Project on Thursday, which was started in 2019. The bioreactor project uses woodchips from ash trees damaged by Emerald Ash Borer beetles to filter water with bacteria, which remove nitrates.
Public Works was one of two groups which received a gold award, the other being Freddie Mac.
“With these awards, we celebrate the tremendous efforts of leaders and innovators across Virginia who are tackling our greatest environmental challenges,” said Northam in the release. “Their vision, advocacy and commitment set a standard to which we can all aspire, and I look forward to continuing our work together to address the impacts of climate change, protect our natural resources and advance environmental justice.”
— Staff Reports
