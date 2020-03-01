Over the weekend, more than a dozen members of the volunteer Harrisonburg Rescue Squad gathered at their city headquarters to learn about peer-to-peer mental health support for first responders.
Senior EMT and driver Amie Raymann was one of the people who took part in the weekend session and said mental well-being helps keep emergency responders’ performance in top form.
“One of the ways we can continue to make sure we are providing our best service is ensuring the health and wellness of our members,” she said.
Gene and Sarah Thompson, of Fort Defiance, teach peer-to-peer support support sessions to emergency personnel, including the weekend event, across the state.
Several years ago, the couple founded the nonprofit Virginia First Responder Support Services to help educate and combat against suicide in the ranks of firefighters, police, EMTs and dispatchers. The Thompsons coordinate support groups across the commonwealth, including the Valley.
“A lot of the people ‘round here that we work with have trouble sleeping, sort of your classic PTSD symptoms such as nightmares, flashbacks and then depression, anxiety, low mood or overly keyed up,” Sarah Thompson said.
Nationwide, nearly a third of emergency personnel will develop mental health issues, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, and roughly 125 to 300 police officers commit suicide every year, according to a 2018 report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Sarah Thompson said she tries to break the stigma around pursuing mental health support that can exist in emergency personnel work and social circles.
“It’s pretty common that first responders have some pretty negative preconceived notions about counselors, which is fine, and I’m used to that,” she said. “Research shows that they’re much more likely to talk to a peer rather than a health professional, so we focus a lot on training them how to talk to each other using counseling-like skills without actually being a counselor and also learning the signs and symptoms they might need to go to a counselor.”
Gene Thompson said he has heard from many responders who have taken the courses and said it has helped them.
“Peer support is helping our first responders along the way every single day … so when that traumatic event happens, they already have a trusted person that they can go to and reach out for help,” he said.
The Harrisonburg fire and police departments both have peer-support teams, Raymann said. She has been an officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department for three years, she said.
“We felt it was time to incorporate the tactics they’re using there, here [at the rescue squad] to make sure we’re up to standards,” Raymann said.
She said the rescue squad keeps its fingers on the pulse of mental health trends, locally and across the country.
“As this conversation continues to develop about mental health awareness in first responders, we just want to make sure we’re prepared and we’re truly doing the best we can for ourselves, with the end goal of that mission being that product we provide for the community,” Raymann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.