Middle River Regional Jail has 220 inmates who should be in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections, and they are costing local taxpayers $8,800 every day, according to Frank Sottaceti, the criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Sottaceti broke down the numbers for City Council during a presentation at its Tuesday meeting.
“This is the top issue that is facing our criminal justice system,” Sottaceti said.
If those 220 people were transferred immediately, it would result in a 30% decrease in the population at the jail in Verona, which primarily houses inmates from member localities Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, Staunton and Rockingham and Augusta counties.
“The problem is really the state,” Councilman George Hirschmann said.
“That’s correct,” Sottaceti said.
Sottaceti said the DOC is able to avoid taking on the prisoners because of a “loophole” in budget language.
Instead, the MRRJ Authority is compensated $15 a day for each prisoner to continue housing inmates who should be in a state facility, according to Sottaceti. However, it costs $55 a day to house inmates, resulting in net $40 loss for Middle River.
It would cost the jail $3.2 million to house 220 inmates who should be in DOC custody for a year.
Councilman Chris Jones said the community should join together to focus on getting the DOC to take the inmates it’s supposed to out of crowded MRRJ instead of fighting with each other over how to deal with the overcrowding.
He said the nominees for governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, need to be asked how they would handle the issue if elected. Jones said McAuliffe appointed Brian Moran, secretary of public safety and homeland security, which oversees the DOC, in 2014.
“I think Brian is one of the nicest, smartest people I’ve ever met in my life. He would do anything for you — what he hasn’t done is come and get these people,” Jones said.
He said residents who want the problem solved should call state representatives and candidates for office and get them to pledge to fix the issue.
“Until we come together as a community and literally start picking up the phone and sending the emails, making the trips and making a true ask, it’s not going to change,” Jones said.
Councilwoman Laura Dent said the Community Criminal Justice Board and council have asked city staff to draft a resolution calling on the DOC to take their prisoners and close the DOC “loophole.”
City Attorney Chris Brown said he is coordinating with other localities on the resolution, which he expects to bring to council’s next meeting.
“We will try to bring some pressure on them,” Brown said.
Sottaceti said there are advantages and drawbacks to making sure prisoners are transferred to a DOC facility.
He said a benefit is the inmates have access to programs, including learning skills such as welding, while a drawback is they may be transferred to a facility where family members may not be able to visit them.
Councilman Sal Romero said demographic data should be collected about inmates to look for ways to address root causes of crime in the community and ensure there is access to programs in jail or the court system to make sure people do not return.
Sottaceti also responded to criticism he has received about data he had collected regarding violent crime and the inmate population.
“My data comes from systems the city and county report to the federal authorities under requirement, so the data is the data. I’m not going to the Pew Charitable Trust, I’m not going to the MacArthur Foundation,” Sottaceti said.
The growth in the violent crime rate outpaced population growth in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County between 1986 and 2019, according the federal data Sottaceti presented to council.
Between 1986 and 2019, violent crime in Harrisonburg rose 332%, while in Rockingham County, it rose 157%. Over the same period, the city’s population grew 111%, from 25,185 to 53,016, and the county’s population grew 52%, from 53,882 to 81,948, according to Sottaceti’s documents.
In 2017, roughly 150 violent crimes were committed in Harrisonburg. The number dropped to a little over 120 the following year, then rose again slightly to over 130 in 2019, the most recent year in Sottaceti’s presentation.
In the county, the violent crime count dropped in 2017, then rose to roughly 60 in 2018 and dropped slightly in 2019 to just under 60, according to Sottaceti’s presentation.
“We are not Philadelphia, we are not Chicago, that’s he most important thing to understand,” he said.
Violent crimes were defined in the statistics as homicide, aggravated assault, rape, robbery, forced fondling, forced sodomy and kidnapping, Sottaceti said.
He said this year’s drop in crime in the city is not because of a lack of staff to man jail posts or the judicial system. Sottaceti said his data seem to show only 38 active inmates at MRRJ are from Harrisonburg, but he said the number is misleading because of how the city and county’s joint judicial system works.
“It is not residency and should not be confused with residency,” he said.
Sottaceti said he would work to figure out the actual breakdown of city to county residents in MRRJ and the county jail.
Mayor Deanna Reed was absent.
