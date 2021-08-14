Phil Yutzy is known at Harrisonburg High School as a long-time educator who teaches social studies, Spanish language classes and personal finance classes in Spanish.
Yutzy and his wife, Christine, said many people have helped them through their lives build stability and wealth and now they feel, through a housing development on Suter Street, they can help others do the same.
“It’s really hard without home ownership or without some sort of strategy that involves real estate, but in order to do that, you have to have opportunities. So that’s what we hope to do with this little development,” Yutzy said.
They are planning on building 22 town homes on Suter Street on the north end of Harrisonburg and selling them for between $200,000 and $270,000, which depending on the low mortgages available now, could be cheaper than the rent some pay in the city, according to Phil Yutzy.
Also helping with the project are Gil Coleman, of Coleman Engineering, and Belen Martinez, a realtor with Rocktown Realty in Harrisonburg.
“Hopefully, we’ll work with Habitat for Humanity because they’re able to touch a group of people that private enterprise doesn’t really touch,” Yutzy said.
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity Director David Wenger said he has spoken with the Yutzy family about the project.
The local Habitat for Humanity group works predominantly with families on the lower end of the salary spectrum than would be able to afford these homes, Wenger said.
But he said the project still helps those who are considered asset limited, income constrained and employed, which about 57% of Harrisonburg are — nearly 20 points higher than the state average of 39%, according 2020 data from United Way.
“Any work towards providing housing that can help individuals with lower costs is a good project,” Wenger said.
Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority Director Michael Wong also endorsed the Yutzy family’s project.
“This really meets a critical need in our community in regard to affordable housing for individuals who are working on a regular basis,” he said.
These people include police officers, firefighters and teachers, whose pay is typically not enough to keep up with the swelling home prices in the city, according to Wong.
He said he remembers working 20 years ago in the city and similar town homes going for $80,000 to $110,000. But the city’s housing supply has not kept up with growth.
“When prices inflate like they have over the last couple years, if you’re not in the market, you just get farther away from the market,” Yutzy said.
Harrisonburg is facing an affordable housing shortage as demand is high for lower-cost family homes, yet supply is lagging.
“My hope is to continue the neighborhood, finish out the Suter Street neighborhood in ways that will encourage families to move in that will create a sense of community connectiveness to that Suter Street community and to Harrisonburg in general,” Yutzy said.
Planning Commission recommended the Yutzy family’s requests needed for the property 5-0 on Wednesday.
“This is the kind of housing we need in Harrisonburg,” Planning Commission Chair Brent Finnegan said.
Their requests are for a rezoning, special-use permit and subdivision for the town home development on 2 acres at the end of Suter Street. The project also includes ending the street with a cul-de-sac.
The Yutzy’s request will go before City Council for a vote on Sept. 14.
