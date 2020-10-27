Harrisonburg has reconfigured the way the Holiday Parade will be celebrated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the city.
Instead of the public gathering downtown for floats to roll past on Main Street, the event will be held at Westover Park on Dec. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and guests will drive through the park where the stationary floats will be displayed.
The event will be called the "Reverse Parade of Lights — Let's Brighten The Sky!"
“Our Holiday Parade is something so many look forward to every year, and it was important for us to find some way to keep that tradition going this year when we all need an event like this to look forward to,” said Matt Little, Harrisonburg recreation and special events manager, in the release.
Candy or flyers will not be given out, visitors are not to leave their cars and the Parks and Recreation Department is still accepting float applications.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.