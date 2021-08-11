Harrisonburg City Council amended its 2039 vision plan to include environmental goals during its Tuesday meeting.
The document, called Harrisonburg 2039: Capital of the Shenandoah Valley, was drafted on Feb. 3, 2019, and adopted on April 23, 2019.
The new language includes the city prioritizing protection of its environmental assets such as air and water.
“We are a resilient community prepared to face numerous current and future challenges such as flooding, extreme fluctuation in weather, aging infrastructure, new energy technologies, and water supply as demands increase. With our partners, we are effectively responding to and reducing climate change impacts,” the new passage reads. “Investments in sustainable assets and infrastructure have established a strong foundation for the future.”
Other expectations in the nonbinding document include fiscal responsibility, reliable high-quality services, the city be a thriving educational center and inclusive with ample affordable housing and good jobs.
Also on Tuesday, City Council approved its first remote participation of a council member, which is allowed by state code, according to Chris Brown, city attorney.
Councilwoman Laura Dent said she had reason to believe she may have COVID-19 and had taken a rapid test, which came back negative, but out of an abundance of caution, asked to participate in Tuesday’s meeting remotely.
Council approved it unanimously.
In another unanimous vote, Mary Ann Alger, a business consultant, and Doug Light, a financial adviser, were reappointed to the Economic Development Advisory Committee.
During public comment, James Madison University student government legislative committee chair Charles Conner of Burke asked City Council to help establish a satellite voting office on campus so students can vote early in elections.
Councilman Chris Jones said the priority for now should be making sure students of all political affiliations are registered to vote in the first place, but he is open to having further discussions.
City Council also appropriated $366,284 of state money to the Harrisonburg Fire Department and $193,988 in grant money to HFD, the Harrisonburg Police Department and public works.
