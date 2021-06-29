An online-only survey is available for the public to give their input about how the 190 acres that make up municipally owned Heritage Oaks Golf Course are being used.
The 17-question survey can be be taken at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M25BB58.
It is open to anyone interested in participating, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
“We hope all residents use this opportunity to let us know what types of recreation activities could be added to the property, or potentially what other benefits this public property could provide to our city,” Parks said in a press release.
Survey questions include participants’ household recreational habits, how often members of the household visit city parks and what types of recreational amenities could be added in Harrisonburg, such as mini-golf, fishing lakes, dog parks or an outdoor amphitheater.
The results of the survey will be used to help complete the land use study for the golf course.
The land use study is being performed by the state-affiliated Urban Land Institute.
Last year, Harrisonburg City Council commissioned the land use study and a business analysis study of the course as calls were renewed to shutter the course as it continues to lose more money than it makes.
The city started to build the course in the late 1990s, expecting it to turn a profit by 2006. It has always operated at a loss.
City Council discussed the findings of the other study, an analysis on the course’s business and operations, at the June 22 meeting.
Key business plan recommendations include discontinuing season passes with carts, increasing fees by 10% per year and considering additional facilities on the grounds to offer putt-putt, pickleball, concerts and movies, according to the study’s executive summary.
However, the study recommends Heritage Oaks remain primarily used for golf.
Other recommendations include adjustments to staffing, such as hiring an assistant Professional Golfers Association pro, setting hours from 7 a.m. to sundown in golf season, changes to the par three course, changing the point of sales system and linking online tee time reservations, expanding food and beverage service in house, and developing a sales and marketing plan.
Revenue for the course has averaged $630,000, while expenses have averaged $1.09 million over the past half decade. The annual roughly $438,000 debt payment on the facility is projected to end at the end of the decade.
Harrisonburg City Council cut funding for the course by $468,000 in the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
