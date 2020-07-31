Congressman Ben Cline, R-Lexington, has recently been named ranking member of the House Committee on Education, as well as the Labor’s Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services.
Cline was selected to the committee and subcommittee by ranking member Congressman Virginia Foxx, R-North Carolina.
Cline said in a press release that he is looking forward to highlighting the matters within the subcommittee and advancing an agenda that furthers the civil rights and liberties for all Americans.
The Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services works with matters relating to employment, welfare reform programs, human services programs, Community Services Block Grants, nutrition programs, child abuse and domestic violence issues and civil rights among other areas of focus.
Foxx said he selected Cline for his background in the private sector as an attorney in Virginia, adding that his knowledge will bring valuable knowledge and experience to the subcommittee.
— Staff Reports
