U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, has been named one of the new members to the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations, according to federal documents.
The committee is responsible for government funding of operations and made of 12 subcommittees currently with 30 Democrats and 23 Republicans.
"The Federal government has been reckless and irresponsible with the hard-earned dollars of American taxpayers for far too long," Cline said in an emailed statement Friday. "Core functions of government have been neglected, while frivolous programs and inefficient bureaucracies are often funded at record levels."
Cline previously served in the finance committee of House of Delegates.
"I look forward to bringing that experience to the appropriations process and ensuring that taxpayers have a seat at the table as we work to put America's fiscal house in order," Cline said.
Subcommittee announcements have not been made.
-- Staff Reports
