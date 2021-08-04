The staff of 6th District Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, will be in Elkton on Thursday to meet with constituents and discuss federal issues and offer assistance in dealing with federal agencies, according a press release.
The mobile office hour will be held at the Elkton Area Community Center, 20593 Blue and Gold Drive, beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
— Staff Report
