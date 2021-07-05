CLOVER HILL — Jared Cromer never imagined when he rode his bicycle down Robinson Road on July 4, 1995, he would be among the first group of people to participate in the Clover Hill Fourth of July Parade.
A photo saved on Gary Stiteler’s phone showed more than a dozen children lined against the side of the road, all on bicycles, ready to celebrate the holiday the way Sandra Rohrer envisioned.
On a sunny Sunday afternoon, Rohrer watched as those children 26 years ago — now adults — got ready to participate in the parade once again, and were joined by kids of their own.
“It just continued down the line,” Rohrer said.
For 26 years, Rohrer has been the mastermind behind the parade that brings hundreds of Clover Hill residents sitting alongside Clover Hill Road ready to celebrate.
As nearly a hundred cars, trucks, motorcycles, riding lawn mowers and a boat being pulled along by a trailer drove by the crowd, parade enthusiasts cheered from the sidelines and hoped to catch pieces of candy thrown in the air by drivers.
Front and center with a red, white and blue decorated golf cart was Rohrer, who was often seen stepping outside the confines of the vehicle to take pictures of the parade behind her.
“It’s a family fun orientated parade,” she said. “It amazes me how the little ones that started on bicycles have kids now.”
Rohrer said at times it was hard to believe the event grew to become something that draws a crowd of hundreds.
As every year went by, Rohrer said the parade always seemed to get bigger as more people became interested in participating.
“It’s exciting, it really is,” she said. “We are a little tiny town people don’t even hear of.”
Before the parade started, Rohrer and her two sons, Josh and Gary Stiteler, were guiding participants to the staging area off Coopers Mountain Road. As more cars lined up off Clover Hill Road to turn onto Coopers Mountain Road, the family was often heard saying how surprised they were by the attendance.
Roughly 30 minutes before the parade was set to begin at 2 p.m., there was only one word Rohrer could manage to say.
“It’s unreal,” she said. “Unreal, unreal, unreal.”
Of the many participants, a dozen included members of the Clover Hill Ruritan Club, which sponsored the event. Rohrer said the Ruritan Club started helping her with the parade when it got too big for her to manage on her own.
Dels. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, and Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, also participated in Sunday’s parade.
Followed by a few trucks from the Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Company and the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company, the remaining participants drove by with their colorful streamers or American flag jumpsuits before ending the parade at the Ruritan Club park.
“They go all out,” Gary Stiteler said.
Each participant was greeted by Rohrer and Josh and Gary Stiteler, who were waving goodbye and thanking everyone for coming out.
With kids of his own in the parade, Cromer said he couldn’t believe how big the event got over the last 26 years.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “It’s awesome and good to see everyone come together as a community. I think this may be the biggest one yet.”
Cromer said as time continues to go by, the parade will likely continue to get larger and he looks forward to sharing those memories with his children.
“It’s amazing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.