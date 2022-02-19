Local colleges have numerous ways of alerting students, staff and parents in case there are emergencies on campus, according to interviews with college personnel.
Each college — Blue Ridge Community College, James Madison University, Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University — has a unique protocol that shares many aspects to making sure accurate notifications are quickly available both on and off campus.
The 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech led to universities and schools across the nation ramping up their emergency notification systems and campus safety procedures, according to Bridget Baylor, a BRCC spokesperson.
“That same year a state review panel studied the event and made recommendations for safer campuses,” she wrote in an email. “Soon after, BRCC hired our first police officer, and implemented a more robust notification system. We added phones to all classrooms with the ability of being a public address system, and implemented a text, call, email alert system.”
At BRCC, there are two main kind of notifications, according to Bob Young, vice president of instruction and student services.
One is for weather or other non-immediate notices, where messages will be conveyed through TV and radio stations and the like, he said.
Many of the schools have similar systems where, for such notices, one part of the messaging system is employed.
For more pressing emergencies, BRCC uses the program Everbridge that can send messages to multiple emails, send multiple voicemails and multiple text messages to each student, according to Young.
Additionally, if there has to be a lockdown for any reason, a notification will be played on the speakerphone of the various wall-mounted phones in the school’s hallways and other places, he said.
There is a leadership team, of which Young and the school’s police officer are a part of, which has the power to send the notices, Young said.
At Bridgewater College, there is even a functionality on the emergency notification system where the leadership team can all be brought together in a conference call to get everyone on the same page as quickly as possible, according to Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president for marketing and communications at the college.
BC uses the program Omnilert and tests the system and the team on its use a couple times a year, according to Parkhurst. It links together the school’s website, social media accounts, staff and student email addresses and phone numbers, she said.
“I can send [a notification] once and it goes to all of those places,” Parkhurst said.
Additionally, the system is linked to a siren on campus that can be heard in the town of Bridgewater, she said.
Like BC, Eastern Mennonite University has a system that pushes notifications to desktops according to Wayne Martin, campus safety coordinator.
Additionally, there are AlertUs “beacons” in hallways that will sound an alarm and will show text about information of the emergency underway, Martin said.
“If people need to get into rooms, there’s an opportunity for folks in the hallways to get that message,” Martin said.
The school is transitioning to AlertUs systems from a previous radio system that has been around for about a decade, according to Martin.
For less immediate notifications, EMU staff send the notice out through a different program called Rave, which is also used by James Madison University for the same purpose. That sends the notification to emails, texts and EMU’s website banner, Martin said.
The Rave system would also be used in an immediate emergency as well, according to Martin.
“We don’t have to be on campus to activate [emergency notification systems] but, obviously, we try to make sure there’s always one person on campus who can activate it,” he said.
Having different systems that work in concert to keep a school community informed with the most recent information in an emergency is vital, said JMU Police Chief Anthony Matos.
Constantly evaluating and building on such systems is also key, he said.
“If the student population needs to be made aware of a dangerous incident, the JMU community needs to know that message will be pushed out fairly quickly and through the fastest methods possible,” Matos said.
JMU also has an app for students called LiveSafe, according to Mary-Hope Vass, executive director for communications and a university spokesperson.
A majority of the incidents will go first to the chief or his designee on how the message will best be sent out, if it needs to be, according to Vass.
JMU, like the other schools, also has alarms to notify its students and staff about any potential danger, she said.
And like the other schools, JMU tests and reviews its notification systems.
“As the technology has evolved, those systems are constantly being evaluated and approved,” Vass said.
