The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Criminal Justice Board could see its ranks swell to 20 members as sitting members of the board want it expanded, according to city documents.
The 14-member local criminal justice advisory board was created through a Jan. 8, 2008, City Council resolution as required by state law, according to city documents.
The board meets quarterly and is responsible for implementing laws that are an alternative to jail for those convicted of nonviolent felonies or certain misdemeanors that carried sentences of less than 12 months in a regional or local jail, according to county and Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services documents.
Today, the Harrisonburg City Council will consider including those who have informally attended board meetings over the years for permanent seats on the board, such as the superintendents of the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County school divisions.
The expansion of the board will also have to be approved by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.
“The CCJB believes that these additional members contribute significantly to its work and has requested that these additional members be appointed formally as voting members of the CCJB,” Chris Brown, city attorney, said in a Feb. 15 memo to Ande Banks, interim city manager.
Additionally, the elected officials will consider adopting bylaws for the board in addition to the ones it has based on state law, according to Brown. The new bylaws would allow the board to create subcommittees focused on specific issues, according to city documents.
“The CCJB believes that the proposed bylaws will assist in carrying out its responsibilities and has requested that they be approved by Council and the Board of Supervisors,” Brown’s memo said.
City staff recommends approval of the expansion of the board, according to city documents.
