Local nonprofits that care for, treat and benefit domestic animals or wildlife will be able to apply for a grant worth up to $20,000 through the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham’s Hildred Neff Memorial Fund, which is open for applications until Sept. 15
The fund honors the late Neff, who died in 2012. Neff was a Rockingham County native who had a special interest for animals and contributed to organizations that promoted animal welfare.
When she died, Neff left her estate to create an endowed fund to benefit agencies that provide assistance for domestic and wild animals, according to a press release.
As announced by the foundation on Aug. 3, the memorial fund will provide grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000, with priority being given to nonprofits in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Ann Sicilian, with the foundation, said in the press release the grants will be awarded through a competitive process. A grants committee will determine the amount of funding to be given to chosen recipients.
Grants will be distributed by Oct. 31.
Applications can be found on the foundation’s website.
— Staff Report
