BRIDGEWATER — Eyes fought back tears as voices rose to meet the piano notes and hymn lyrics that filled the air of the Turner Ashby High School gym Sunday evening.
Over 400 people had gathered in prayer for the souls of Bridgewater College officers John Painter of Grottoes and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson of Bridgewater, who were slain in a shooting on the campus of the picturesque Christian college Tuesday.
The families of the officers were present and said they were touched by the show of support the community displayed Sunday evening.
It was “almost unexplainable,” said Painter’s daughter, Courtney Painter, of Weyers Cave.
“It blew my mind,” said John Painter’s nephew, Jacob Painter of Greenville. “The whole place was full.”
Bridgewater College Police Chief Milton Franklin said he and others have been “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support they received after the loss of Jefferson and Painter.
Jefferson and his wife were members of Crosslink Community Church, the congregation that planned the Sunday event, according to Michael Miller, executive pastor. He said it wasn’t just about the prayer service itself, but making it something for everyone to join.
“We can do that within the walls of our worship center, but we can do it even better in the community,” he said. “So, that’s why we reached out to Turner Ashby, and they were phenomenal in working with us to allow us to use the gym because we wanted to take this event into Bridgewater.”
A member of the church, Beth Robbie of Churchville, said she attended the service to show support for the families and law enforcement.
“They certainly honored the individuals and their families, I think in a very meaningful, real way,” she said after the service.
The role that prayer plays in bringing people together was on display throughout the evening as Bible verses were cited in their relation to Jefferson and Painter’s sacrifice, the everlasting life they are now living and how those still on Earth carry the weight of their loss.
“God gave you tears for a reason,” Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said at the service. “And you have to grieve. But I hope when you grieve, you’ll remember the times that were more happy.”
Others speakers included Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst, who grew up on Airport Road just outside the town; Bridgewater Police Chief Phillip Read; Chuck Slemp, chief deputy attorney general; U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt; and family members and Bridgewater College staff.
Garst said the community has a “debt of gratitude” to the families of Jefferson and Painter who must now live their lives without their loved ones so others can continue their lives with their own loved ones.
She spoke about Jesus’ teachings at the Sermon on the Mount, which included “Blessed are the peacemakers; for they shall be called sons of God.”
“John and J.J. are sons of God,” Garst said. “They kept the peace that day. They were bent on peace. And knowing John over two decades, I know that he would have done anything to keep the others around him safe. And J.J. too, known of courage and great heart, stepped forward so that we could be safe.”
Slemp spoke about the officer shot last year in his hometown of Big Stone Gap. He said the often-called “dynamic duo” of Painter and Jefferson were “true heroes.”
Read said law enforcement officers appreciate and often need the support the community gives them — especially when the calling means the ultimate sacrifice.
“We are a tough bunch, but it can be overwhelming at times,” he said. “We need that Bridgewater strong mentality from all of you to care for us.”
He, like other speakers, asked the crowd to go forward and live their lives like Jefferson and Painter — with purpose, goodness and willingness to sacrifice themselves for the good of many.
For Painter’s family, the service for the man who was their rock meant so much.
“It just shows what kind of community we live in,” Jacob Painter said.
