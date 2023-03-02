In response to the growing demand for experiential learning opportunities for both adults and children, a group of community advocates has formed to begin the process of founding a folk school in the region.
Spearheading this initiative is Rachel Haddad, a Rockingham County resident and mom of three with years of non-profit experience and a personal interest in increasing the handiwork programming in the region.
“When my oldest was around three, we began noticing that he had a knack for building and mechanics," Haddad said. "We had a child who was naturally gifted mechanically, who was born to a mom and dad who aren’t."
The Shenandoah Folk School will create inter generational opportunities for adults, youth, and children to learn, grow, and become more deeply connected to their communities through traditional skill building.
“We researched local, hands-on programming that could nurture his curiosity, but didn’t find a right fit," Haddad said.
Classes will include cooking, building, fabric arts, and other life skills instruction, and will be taught by local talent. Classes will initially be mobile, with the hope of securing a physical location when funding allows.
"This line of thinking evolved into a broader conversation, within our home and then larger community, about the practical skills that we as a society have lost, in part, as well as a collective desire to reclaim them," Haddad said.
For the past three years, Haddad and other advocates of this initiative have been hosting meetings, facilitating conversations, and building momentum around this project.
"The pandemic hit, and we saw empty shelves at the grocery store," Haddad said. "We realized that personal and communal sustainability matters for everyone, whether you manage a homestead or work a nine to five.”
The next steps for this project include registering as a 501(c)3 non-profit and purchasing liability insurance.
Individuals interested in learning more or getting involved can email r.m.bryner@gmail.com or join the project’s Facebook group.
"We came to realize that this type of educational and community-led experience could be found through a folk school model," Haddad said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.