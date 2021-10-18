Coach to some, Cotton to others, Carlyle to more — the Bridgewater man had many names among the many people whose lives he touched.
Carlyle Whitelow, 89, a Rockingham County and Bridgewater legend, died Friday at Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia.
"He was just one of those people that wherever there was a problem, he was there to see what he could do about it," said Glen Thomas, a lifelong friend of Whitelow. "He grew up that way."
Whitelow's nephew, Carter, said his uncle became like a father figure after Carter's father, Alfred, died in 2001.
"My uncle was not only a pillar of community in Bridgewater, but also a pillar of our family," Carter Whitelow said.
Carlyle Whitelow wrote Carter and his brother letters every week for 25 years — and Carter has a chest full of the messages to prove it.
Numerous Bridgewater residents, elected officials, and former Bridgewater College staff said Whitelow's impact on the town and Shenandoah Valley may never be fully known because of the intangible nature of his contributions of love, compassion, care and hard work. This spanned across institutions, such as BC, and civic groups, such as the Ruritans, the Rotary Club and more.
Whitelow was well known in Bridgewater for many reasons — the letters like the ones he wrote to his nephews and others, his time studying, competing, teaching and coaching at Bridgewater College — but for the last decade-plus he could be found in the mornings outside Dairy Queen on North Main Street, waving to those traveling to work or school.
When he had gone into the hospital earlier this month, other town residents took up his mantle to spread the joy Whitelow dutifully and happily distributed.
One of those people was Donna Pettit, of Bridgewater, who said she learned about Whitelow's passing while at the Turner Ashby High School football game Friday night after her son got the call.
She said that night, as the news spread at the game and after, other residents asked her and the others to carry on the morning waving. But she said the residents have yet to make a final decision.
Jim Harlow, president of the Bridgewater Ruritan Club, has known Whitelow for years both in and outside the community group and was a fellow Industrial and Commercial Ministries chaplain along with Whitelow.
"There's no filling his shoes," Harlow said.
He said Whitelow's morning ritual of waving had an instant effect.
"You would see people that maybe weren't having a real good morning and they would see his wave, especially the children in the school buses, they would just beam up and wave with the windows down on the buses," Harlow said. "It changed their whole day, their whole attitude."
Harlow's daughter, Fonda Morris, was a student of Whitelow while he taught at Bridgewater College, where she learned bowling from him. She said the only reason she took the class was to learn from him.
Morris had known him as she played basketball at BC and said she learned more than just how to bowl a strike from Whitelow — but also about relationships and connections and how they are an important part of the development process.
She uses what he taught her as the principal at Clymore Elementary School in Fort Defiance.
"It wasn't all about the coursework, per se, more the person that you are, the choices you make and being a good person to others," Morris said.
Bill Kyger, a Bridgewater native and Rockingham County District 4 supervisor, said Whitelow's passing has affected all who knew him.
"For those of us who have known him for almost our entire life, it's like a part of us is gone," Kyger said.
Kyger said he remembers how Whitelow would bring the Black and white youth together on Saturday mornings in a BC gym near the end of the era of segregation.
Whitelow joined the Army and then became the first Black athlete in the state to play at a majority white school when he was a running back for the Bridgewater College Eagles in 1955 while studying at the college. He also ran track and played basketball before he graduated in 1959.
His parents had worked at BC as cooks.
Whitelow later earned a master’s in supervision and administration from the University of Virginia in 1969 after teaching in Staunton. He returned to BC, where he taught until he retired in 1997.
That year, the hometown hero was inducted into the BC Hall of Fame, and nearly 20 years later, in June 2018, the town named Whitelow Park after him.
Kyger said that if he could give Whitelow a title, it would be "the great nurturer of our community."
"When I first heard that he was ill and in in the hospital, I was extremely distraught. I was shaken to tears," he said.
Yet, when he found out that Whitelow had passed, a peace came over him in his sadness that he could not explain.
"I'm sure that's Carlyle reaching out to us, continuing to teach us to be calm and accept what's done," Kyger said.
Carter Whitelow said a memorial service for this uncle is being planned.
"We're working with Bridgewater College on finding a place and time which it would be appropriate for people to get together," Carter Whitelow said.
In the meantime, he said, people in Bridgewater and beyond doing what his uncle Carlyle would do — smile more, laugh more and help more — will continue his legacy.
"That's what will keep his spirit alive for years and years to come," Carter Whitelow said. "And our hope is that with this tragedy, we see a hundred, a thousand more Carlyle Whitelows."
