Crystal and Derek Boyers have received more clients for their family-owned cleaning company in the last month than in the three years they have been in operation.
“We have 56 clients going on 60,” Crystal Boyers said.
Last year at this time, their cleaning company, Time to Shine had roughly 30 clients and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in March there were more than 20 clients using the Boyers’ services. As Virginia continues to operate under Phase 3 guidelines set by Gov. Ralph Northam and James Madison University students move back to the Valley, the need for cleaning is on the rise.
“It’s the most clients we have seen this year,” Boyers said. “But our biggest problem is finding cleaning supplies.”
Shelves that once were fully stocked with Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, gloves and disinfectant wipes are typically empty at most stores and ordering supplies online can take up to a month to receive.
Boyers said when her cleaning crews arrive to a job, they spray Lysol disinfectant spray on everything before getting to work — and that key ingredient is hard to come by these days.
On top of being unable to find the necessities to clean a house or office, Boyers said her business also struggled to stay open as employees quit and sales took a steep drop as clients canceled services.
In January, sales were hitting at $7,000, but once April came around sales dropped to $3,000.
“We weren’t considered an essential business,” Boyers said.
Toward the end of March, Boyers said she had to close Time to Shine for two weeks. Once the business reopened, Boyers was met with facing employees not returning and the difficulties of finding supplies and clients.
“Our sales went down by 60%,” she said, adding that sales started getting better around July as the company hit $7,300.
And while Boyers admitted the last few months have “been a struggle,” she still holds on to why she created the cleaning business in the first place — to change the way people think of cleaners.
In January 2017, Boyers left her job in the restaurant industry to create Time to Shine. She started the company with only $100 and opened her services to residential, commercial and Airbnb properties within the Harrisonburg, Rockingham and Augusta County areas.
One of her first clients, Harrisonburg resident Jane Gray, said she was looking for someone to come clean her house when she found out Boyers was starting a business.
“So I gave her a call,” Gray said.
Gray used Time to Shine’s services until the COVID-19 pandemic hit due to no longer wanting people entering her home until a vaccine is created or she feels comfortable.
But Gray continued to pay Boyers as if she were still cleaning her home regularly.
“I didn’t feel like it was fair to say don’t come,” Gray said. “This is their income, their livelihood. I was willing to pay the full amount to help them out.”
Boyers said that generosity helped to feed her kids when revenue from the company wasn’t enough.
“This company helps my family,” she said.
And Gray’s act of paying it forward wasn’t the only one shown to the Boyers as Derek said they had several clients pay for cleaning services that were canceled and when a job was booked, a few clients added an extra donation to their invoices.
The couple also said they received help from Tripp Denton, who owns the Hostetter Building off South Main Street that houses the Boyers’ office space for Time to Shine. Crystal Boyers said Denton provided the office space for free in May to help out.
“We do 20 to 22 jobs a week and when COVID-19 hit, it was about five jobs a week so that extra help was very helpful,” Crystal said.
