ROCKINGHAM — It’s a process the Pennsylvania congressman has been through before — helping craft the next federal Farm Bill.
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Penn., joined Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, for a tour of Shenandoah Valley agricultural operations on Wednesday as they seek input on the federal legislation. Thompson is the senior Republican on the House Agriculture Committee.
Among the locations Thompson and Cline visited were the Weyers Cave farm of Gerald Garber, chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, CrossKeys Vineyard, and the Broadway-area farm of Matt Lohr, former chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, former commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and former member of the Virginia House of Delegates.
Thompson said he is trying to tour as many of the nation’s agricultural regions as possible as the next Farm Bill, slated to go into effect in 2023, comes together.
“I always ask with the current Farm Bill, what’s working, what’s not working, what’s something we are doing maybe we shouldn’t be doing anymore and what’re we doing that needs to addressed? Because right now agriculture is science, technology and innovation, so it’s not static,” Thompson said while sitting inside Lohr’s home with Lohr, Cline and Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, who represents the district Lohr previously represented in Richmond. On Tuesday, Thompson was in Kentucky, and he is in North Carolina today.
Thompson represents his state’s 15th Congressional District, which stretches from the state line with New York in the north down to Pittsburgh.
Like many rural areas across the nation, his district’s population is decreasing, so its footprint continues to grow during redistricting processes, he said.
“We have to make agriculture profitable again,” Thompson said.
Like their counterparts in Thompson’s district, Rockingham County farmers are feeling the heat.
“We are losing farms every day in Rockingham County,” said Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, District 2 Rockingham County supervisor.
She said it is not only about preserving the viability of family farms, but also enticing younger people to get involved and stay in agriculture. The second aspect begins in homes and at schools, according to Wolfe-Garrison.
“While that’s not necessarily a federal-level [problem] at all, it is a concern that we’ve got to have kids here who are interested in continuing in this industry,” Wolfe-Garrison said.
Thompson said this past year has shown the cracks in the current, centralized agriculture model due to supply delays, plant closings and more during the COVID pandemic.
“So, what can we do to build resilience in the agricultural supply chains? I’m counting on the voices of farmers, ranchers and foresters across the country what they perceive would help them,” Thompson said. “For example, in the processing side, huge problems, right? We need more processors. We need to help very small and small protein processors. We need to make it easier for them to be able to sell their meats, easier to comply with the regulation to do that and we need more people with the skills to be able to do that.”
Hobey Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation, asked Thompson about funding for bridges in a potential federal infrastructure deal.
“We’ve got a lot of older bridges in this area and when [the Virginia Department of Transportation] reduces the weight limit, it really creates poor options. You have to take a roundabout way or reduce your capacity, or weight you can put on the truck,” Bauhan said.
Amherst County cattleman Bill Tucker said if new bridges are built through an infrastructure bill, they should be required to have parts that can be used for fiber internet as well so that future or concurrent broadband initiatives will not run into issues trying to cross gullies, ravines or rivers.
“If one is left from the other, the cost goes up exponentially,” Tucker said.
Thompson said he agreed.
He also said the next Farm Bill needs to include funding for broadband and heard from farmers about why they want it.
“As far as infrastructure, I’d put it at the top of the list,” Thompson said. “That makes rural America have a fair fight. Whether it’s marketing your commodities right from the farmhouse to the rest of the world, for telehealth, tele-education, which we know is such a big deal, and for precision agriculture.”
He said he trusts the U.S. Department of Agriculture to be more effective with using funds for broadband than other federal departments. The U.S. Department of Commerce received funds for broadband in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act in the wake of the Great Recession, but did not use those funds effectively.
“We still have a digital divide in rural America,” Thompson said.
He also said utility co-ops that have brought broadband to underserved residents in their coverage areas have “done a magnificent job.”
“That’s new territory for them, but when they embrace it, they know very well how to finance and get stuff done,” Thompson said.
Later in the roundtable conversation, Bauhan broached the subject of workforce shortages.
“It’s just a real challenge to get people to apply for jobs and work despite escalating wages and benefits, sign-on bonuses and it’s I don’t think it’s just the poultry industry. It’s across the economy,” he said.
Thompson said the government should reward workforce participation instead of sitting on the sidelines, and said immigration also plays a role.
“The visa systems we have are inadequate. They don’t really work and create hardships on farmers,” he said.
On energy, Thompson said he expects the next Farm Bill to include more emphasis on the environment. He said the 2018 Farm Bill was the most environmentally minded Farm Bill yet.
Thompson said one of his regrets is not having made the environment a priority sooner.
“In the past I always just kind of pointed and laughed at the extreme voices that always wanted to tax things, the carbon tax, and put bull’s-eyes on the backs of our farmers, ranchers and foresters, pretty much calling them climate criminals, always accusing them,” Thompson said. “But we’re at the table now and doing what our mothers told us not to do — our elbows are squarely on the table and we’re leaning into this because of conservative climate solutions.”
“The goal is to remove that bull’s-eye, that label, from the backs of American farmers, ranchers and foresters, and replace it with a new one that says climate heroes, because that’s what they are,” Thompson said.
He said farmland sequesters 6.1 gigatons of carbon out of the air annually, removing any carbon they might create. One potentially bipartisan solution as well is the SUSTAINS Act, according to Thompson.
Thompson announced the SUSTAINS Act on April 16, which would encourage public-private partnerships with businesses, big and small, to invest in conservation practices with matching funds from the USDA.
Cline said Wednesday’s roundtable is important to encourage Democrats to do similar events across rural communities to find what needs to be addressed, improved or removed in the next Farm Bill.
“We want this to be a bipartisan Farm Bill,” Cline said.
