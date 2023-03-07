A story that ran in Monday's print edition of The Daily News-Record should have read, "The next in a series of Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership-hosted meetings about the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail project is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mount Jackson Town Hall, 5901 Main St."
Correction
