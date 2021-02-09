Two stories in Jan. 28 and Friday's Daily News-Record (“Acknowledging 'Frustration,' Northam Announces New Vaccine Registration System,” Jan. 28 and "City CVS Locations To Take Vaccine Appointments," Feb. 5) incorrectly identified Jeremy Holloway, director of COVID-19 response in the county and chief of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue. Paul Helmuth, administrative officer of the Harrisonburg Fire Department, is the city's pandemic response coordinator.
