Out-of-the-box thinking is just part of life to Valley residents during Halloween time — whether it’s how to create a perfect jump scare for friends or designing a costume for their child.
Valley kids have less interest in being superheroes for Halloween than in previous years, according to Lisa Arbogast, of Ragtime Fabrics.
“One lady came in and her son wanted to be a pineapple,” she said.
Another shopper came in looking for materials to make a lightning bug costume for their child, complete with a light-up abdomen, according to Belle Stemper, owner of the Harrisonburg fabric and sewing shop.
“You can’t buy that in a big-box store,” Stemper said.
Yet, the pandemic has still taken its toll.
“This has been a slower October for costume making than normal,” Stemper said.
However, she said locals are still celebrating Halloween in their own ways, such as small get-togethers or just dressing up at home.
Melinda Bare, who co-owns the year-round Halloween destination and everything shop Glen’s Fair Price with her brother, Gary Stiteler, said she also noticed locals keeping the Halloween spirit despite the disruption.
She said they’ve sold nearly all of their Halloween-themed garden flags and countless interior decorations and spooky holiday lights.
“Where if we’re not doing trick-or-treating, they’re still being in the Halloween spirit,” Bare said.
And the holiday is a welcome point on the calendar as Glen’s has been hurt like innumerable other small businesses by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bare.
“Things are picking up and we’ve got a lot of people in and they’re having parties at home or small mystery parties,” she said.
As a result of the residents preparing for these small, themed dinner parties, Glen’s has sold numerous hats and pipes, according to Bare.
Ragtime Fabrics staff also said it has heard of these small get-togethers where people will still be dressing up.
Also this year, Arbogast said cloaks have become popular.
Bare said she has also noticed shifts in what is fashionable for Halloween.
“It used to be the sexier the better, the shorter the better,” Bare said of women’s Halloween outfits. “Now they are going back to more long skirts and renaissance [style] long skirt” costumes.
But she said other costumes remain popular, such as pirates, Depression-era gangsters and 1920s flappers.
“Flappers will always be around,” Bare said. “I don’t think that’ll ever stop.”
Ragtime staff also said costume makers are cutting cloth closer to the holiday this year.
“As we get closer to Halloween, we have been busier with costume making, so there’s not been a sense of getting it done earlier,” Stemper said. “People are now getting it done right before the weekend.”
Bare is a member of the National Costumers Association and said fellow members also experienced economic trouble with business as local high school, university, club and church performances came to a halt at the beginning of the pandemic.
“I talked to one of my vendors the other day and they said they had lost about eight of their costume buyers in Louisville,” she said.
Stemper said the business has seen fewer James Madison University students coming in for materials — likely because of the reduction in JMU parties.
“There was one year were, truly, more than 50% [of students] went as a loofah sponge,” Stemper said.
The students would buy 20 yards of tulle and 3 yards of rope, she said.
“We sold that all day long one year,” Stemper said.
Arbogast and Stemper said they always like seeing the final product of the supplies they equip visitors with and ask customers to send photos of the completed costume.
“Halloween, to me, is the most wonderful time of the year as far as owning a fabric store and helping people to create costumes in which they can [show] their creativity and use their imaginations and do some play-acting,” Stemper said.
