Harrisonburg City Council approved a request from SM Valley Mall to subdivide a nearly 39-acre parcel into three parts Tuesday.
The subdivision creates three parcels — one of 37.24 acres and the other two of 0.75 acres and 0.78 acres, according to city documents.
The subdivision would create individual parcels for the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen restaurant at 1915 E. Market St. and the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 2005 E. Market St. The mall and its parking lot would remain as one parcel.
The reason the request had to go before City Council instead of Planning Commission only was because the applicant was requesting variances, exempting it from having to build a sidewalk and the public general utility easement requirements, Adam Fletcher, director of community development, said at the meeting.
The city is slated to receive Virginia Department of Transportation funding in 2023 through a grant to build sidewalks around the Valley Mall area, he said.
SM Valley Mall requested the subdivision for the ability to sell the 0.75-acre and 0.78-acre parcels to new owners, Fletcher said.
Council also approved an update to the solid waste management plan to reflect changes that have happened over the past years, such as no longer collecting recycling curbside. Council also adopted a resolution on solid waste management and collection fees to reflect the new Toter trash bins that will enter service this year.
The city is providing new Toter trash carts to residents for free, and residents will only have to pay for a cart if they actively destroy it, Tom Hartman, public works director, said at the meeting.
The new Toter bins are slated to arrive in mid- to late April, Kelly Adams, spokesperson for the Public Works Department, said in a Wednesday interview.
Previous estimates from city staff said the Toters would begin arriving in town in March. The company Toter will be delivering and distributing the first set of roughly 10,000 bins for Harrisonburg households and businesses, according to Hartman.
City residents were sent mailers in January, which they were to respond to if they wanted a 48-gallon Toter cart or a second cart. Otherwise, residents will be receiving a single 96-gallon Toter cart.
Solid waste fees are unchanged at $24 a month for those with one bin, while it will rise by an extra $10 for those with two bins to reflect the increased cost to the city of the additional waste, Hartman said.
The department is in the process of retrofitting the back of sanitation trucks with new lifters for use with the Toter carts. Using the lifters, the bins will be lifted and dumped into the truck.
City garbage collectors each handled over a million pounds of waste in 2019, according to Adams, who cited city data.
At the meeting, Councilman Chris Jones asked staff and council to consider a payment option for economically struggling city residents who need two bins, since the cost would be an extra $120 a year.
Hartman said public works staff has received similar inquires about such an option.
Mayor Deanna Reed asked staff about what can be done to help older residents or those with disabilities handle the Toter carts.
Hartman said the city operates a program to help such residents. He said residents can submit a doctor’s note to public works and once approved, are tagged for binmen to collect the garbage so the residents don’t have to put it out themselves.
Adams said interested residents can reach out to public works staff who can assist them in joining the program.
Also at the meeting, council approved a request from Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community to amend its master plan for Park Village with the addition of two more parcels, a total of 0.67 acres, which lie across Park Road from the main VMRC campus.
One parcel lies at the northeast corner of the intersection of Shank Drive and College Avenue and the other lies on the other side of Shank Drive at the intersection of Shank Drive and Park Road, according to city documents.
"At the meeting, Councilman Chris Jones asked staff and council to consider a payment option for economically struggling city residents who need two bins, since the cost would be an extra $120 a year."
Or, 33 cents per day.[pirate]
