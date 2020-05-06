Harrisonburg City Council tasked city staff with getting a consultant to study the ability for municipally owned Heritage Oaks Golf Course to save or make more money.
“The idea of having a study of this is probably long overdue,” council member Richard Baugh said Tuesday during an online budget work session.
The 205-acre, 18-hole golf course has always been a point of contention for the city since before it even opened in 2001, council members said during the meeting.
The city started to build the course in the late 1990s, expecting it to turn a profit by 2006. It has always operated at a loss. Between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2019, the economic loss of the golf course has risen by nearly $159,000, to $518,828, not including debt service.
City staff expect Heritage Oaks to be a $347,165 deficit next fiscal year, according to proposed budget for 2021-22.
This loss grows to about $787,000 when combined with the debt service of about $440,000 on the course, according to city documents. The final payment of the debt service will be made on Aug. 2, 2029.
One petition circulating online with over 1,050 signatures as of Tuesday evening asks council to stop using taxpayer money to fund the golf course.
Another more recent petition, organized by supporters of Heritage Oaks to keep the course open, had over 1,630 signatures on Tuesday evening.
At the last budget work session, council members Chris Jones and Sal Romero asked for a copy of the budget with funding reduced or eliminated from the golf course, while including keeping staff employed with the city.
Three scenarios for the future of operations were presented during Tuesday’s work session in a document prepared by city staff and presented by Larry Propst, the director of finance. All involve closing the course on July 1, though it has been shuttered anyway due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the first scenario, personnel costs are removed and the course is kept up with minimal maintenance. In this case, the loss drops from $347,165 to $117,276, not including the $440,000 debt service.
In the second scenario, where all full-time employees are kept on the city payroll to some degree in new positions and the course is kept up with minimal maintenance, the loss to the city increases from $347,165 to $436,869, not including the debt service.
“If the goals is to save a significant amount of money, then it would be the elimination of personnel costs,” City Manager Eric Campbell said.
The third scenario also comes with an increased loss for the city, accounting that only full-time maintenance employees are kept on as city staff and “more than minimal maintenance” is done at the property. In the third scenario, the loss increases from $347,165 to $372,108, not including debt service.
On Monday, the city announced it was planning to lay off most of its part-time employees as officials expect a $4 million reduction in revenues this fiscal year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are in a unique economy right now. We are in a unique situation with city employees overall, so I can’t give you a definite answer about any kind of retention because given our current state, I may be faced with the decision of retaining public safety employees in relation to retaining golf employees and I have to make a tough decision in that,” Campbell said.
Jones said the study would help bring more options into the debate on how to proceed with the facility.
“People are tired of subsidizing golf, and people that want to play golf don’t mind paying more [to use Heritage Oaks],” Jones said. “So I think that looking at either shifting what the rounds look like and/or cutting expenses in general, I know [the Parks and Recreation Department] can do it.”
In other news, council and staff have shifted funding around in the community contributions part of the budget to help groups that had previously been left out of the proposed budget.
Nonprofits that would receive funding under the revised budget proposal are:
• The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic, from $0 to $5,500
• The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center, from $0 to $10,000
• The Northeast Neighborhood Association, from $0 to $5,000
• Our Community Place, from $0 to $3,750
• Roberta Webb Childcare Center, from $0 to $10,000
• Second Home, from $5,300 to $10,050
• Strength in Peers, from $0 to $4,000
• United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, from $0 to $5,000
• Nonprofits that saw the amount the city give them reduced in the revised budget are:
• 4-H, from $25,000 to $20,000
• The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, from $25,000 to $20,000
• Blue Ridge Legal Services, from $13,000 to $10,000
• Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, from $49,175 to $20,175
• The Fairfield Center International Festival, from $8,000 to $0
• The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society, from $5,000 to $0
• On The Road Collaborative, from $19,630 to $17,630
• Way To Go, from $30,015 to $20,015
Mayor Deanna Reed, the program director for On The Road Collaborative, has continued to recuse herself from the budget discussions related to the proposed funding for the after-school program.
Reed said in a previous interview she had no part in the decision-making process for the city’s contributions to the nonprofits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.