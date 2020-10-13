Harrisonburg City Council voted to extend a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more, with some amendments, at its Tuesday meeting.
Council originally passed the measure on Aug. 12 to last for 60 days beginning the following day.
Amendments to the original gathering ban included changing the effective date of the measure from Aug. 13 to today and to include an exemption for workers on government property. Working employees or contractors at other employers were already exempted from the limitation.
A proposed amendment to the ban would have allowed for businesses and nonprofits to be exempt from the ban along with weddings, religious ceremonies and protests, as long as the businesses and nonprofits followed state emergency orders limiting occupancy.
However, council did not approve that amendment.
“For me, I’m a little hesitant about increasing the number [of people who can gather] because I feel like we are [reducing transmission] and we need it to stay that way,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.
Council members George Hirschmann and Richard Baugh also spoke about the need for caution and said opening too fast could cause an unwanted uptick in cases, which could cause more damage.
“It’s not rocket science,” Baugh said. “The more you open it up, the more you increase the risk of infection.”
Council member Chris Jones proposed discussing the matter again on Nov. 10, and the other council members agreed to revisit it soon as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Also during the meeting, council heard a request for a special-use permit to operate a short term rental at 165 New York Ave. from Orange Sky Investments LLC.
The request was the first for a short-term rental since council approved changes to short-term rental regulations at its Aug. 25 meeting.
Council member Sal Romero made a motion to approve the permit, but no one seconded it.
Jones said the request doesn’t match the character of the neighborhood and seemed like a “micro-hotel.”
“I think this [application] is very unique, considering the impact on the neighborhood,” Jones said.
The application was recommended for approval by Planning Commission and staff with conditions.
Romero explained his support for the request.
“Based on our parameters, based on the requirements, those city staff and planning commissioners believe the applicant met the requirements, and again, I understand the concern of my fellow council members, but I believe the rules have to apply to some extent,” Romero said.
In other business, council approved moving $4.6 million in new CARES Act funding to the general fund following a public hearing where no one spoke.
The CARES Act funds can only be used to address costs directly related to the city’s COVID-19 response, according to city documents.
The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority board also has three new members as the five-person board, with a vacant seat, was expanded to seven members by council’s vote. The new committee members are Luciano Benjamin, a recent James Madison University graduate; Christine Fasching Maphis, a JMU faculty member with experience as a psychiatric and mental health nurse; and Kevin Coffman, an employee of the Virginia Employment Commission.
In development news, council voted in favor of a request from Cobbler Valley Development to subdivide a roughly 5.66-acre parcel into two parts and putting a street between the two at 585 and 611 Pear St. The property is currently farmland and will lead to a housing development, according to Adam Fletcher, the assistant director of planning and zoning.
Fletcher said the roadway will lead to a housing development over the county line that will include 400 dwelling units, which would include 225 townhomes and 175 duplex and single-family homes. The two city parcels will also be able to be developed, according to Fletcher.
Council also approved the Northeast Neighborhood Association’s request for two special-use permits to build out the Dallard-Newman House at 192 Kelley St. as a museum and community center.
