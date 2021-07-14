Harrisonburg City Council voted to resume construction on the stalled HHS2 project Tuesday at its first in-person meeting in months.
Work on the city’s second high school is slated to begin this morning at 7, according to the change order No. 5 document. The change order with contractor Nielsen Builders established a new completion date of Dec. 31, 2023, and the certificate of occupancy deadline of Feb. 16, 2024. Previously, those were set for June 15, 2022, and Aug. 1, 2022, according to city documents.
A point of discussion about the change order at the Tuesday meeting was purchasing several materials for the project as they are needed.
Material prices have increased due to disruptions to supply chains during pandemic.
Change order No. 5 includes the full increased cost of the project, $7.7 million, bringing the total cost to over $112 million. Some material price increases include $518,000 for aluminum used for storefront and curtain wall; $876,000 for electrical; and $1 million for steel studs and drywall, according to a June 22 document from Dan Hylton, vice president of business development and corporate secretary for Nielsen Builders, provided to Craig Mackail, chief operating officer of Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
The change order also increases the early completion bonus for Nielsen Builders from $50,000 to $120,000. There could also be milestone bonuses, but the School Board, City Council and Nielsen must agree to those in future change orders, according to city documents.
Nielsen will provide a new project schedule within 30 days of the change order’s approval.
Under the change order, the city has more time to secure funding through bond financing because the School Board has until Nov. 1 to begin making payments, according to a July 7 memo from Chris Brown, city attorney, to City Manager Eric Campbell.
Also during the Tuesday meeting, City Council unanimously approved a special-use permit request from Harman Realty and Stone Spring Holdings LLC to allow more than 12 units per building for the 265-unit EPOCH development’s proposed three apartment buildings at 650 and 680 Stone Spring Road.
The 17-acre site can be used for the development by right, but the developers needed a special-use permit for the three apartment buildings.
Planning Commission supported the request 4-2 in a June vote.
Adam Fletcher, director of community development, said the site could have around 400 units by right, but the developer is choosing to limit it to 265.
The rest of the development would be a mixture of cottages, town homes and apartment buildings with parking.
The development will include sidewalks, a shared-use path and other amenities, according to developer documents. A private shuttle service would be available to James Madison University.
Council members expressed concern about the development being targeted at JMU students while affordable housing is in such short supply.
“For us, we’re trying to push back a little bit on that so that we can create more affordable housing for our families right now,” Mayor Deanna Reed said. “The flip side of this is if you build student housing that may attract students to pull out of the older apartments that they’re in,” but they’re not great for families.
Council member Chris Jones also said he was concerned with how the design would not be conducive to local residents who may eventually live at the development.
As a 17-year-old student in the late 1990s, he lived at Hunters Ridge, where families now live.
“We need to build everything we can, but at the same token, we you don’t want to create more and more of this Hunters Ridge-style thing that we have,” Jones said.
City Council held a public hearing on the request, but no one called in and staff only received one letter of public input on the request before the meeting.
The letter, received by staff on June 4, is against the development as a whole, citing increased traffic, noise, partying and lights; decreased property value; proximity to Stone Spring Elementary; overcrowding of the schools; and impact to area wildlife.
In another unanimous vote, City Council approved ending the city’s state of emergency, which has been in effect since March 14, 2020, according to Brown.
Paul Helmuth, deputy emergency coordinator for Harrisonburg, said vaccination uptake has been falling and nearly all of the new cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 virus are happening to those who are not inoculated against the illness.
“Just remember the pandemic is still out there,” Helmuth said.
