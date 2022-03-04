Harrisonburg City Council will consider a one-time bonus for full-time employees of $3,000, along with a 5% immediate salary increase, at its Tuesday meeting, according to city documents.
City staff recommended a 5% midyear salary increase at the last council meeting and a $3,000, one-time “retention benefit” for all full-time employees, with half-time employees receiving a $1,500 one-time payment, according to Ande Banks, interim city manager.
City Council members indicated support for the move at the last meeting, but wanted more information before moving forward.
The one-time payments would come from American Rescue Plan Act funds, while the pay increase is sourced though revenue over estimates made last year when crafting the budget, according to a document from Banks to City Council.
Costs are also down because of vacancies, “providing justification for providing a 5% pay adjustment now,” Banks wrote.
Any pay changes for city staff in the upcoming budget would not go into effect until the next fiscal year begins on July 1.
The immediate raises would not apply to teachers and other school staff, who are employed by Harrisonburg City Public Schools. HCPS staff has proposed raising payroll an average of 9%, though some staff members would see an increase of more than 9% in pay and others less than 9%, in the next budget.
Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner said she supports the proposed immediate pay bump and one-time payments for employees, such as Harrisonburg Police Department officers.
The department is down 19 officers and is certified for a force of 112, according to Warner.
She said 43 of the department’s officers make less than $50,000, and they “by and large” have second jobs.
“They’re the ones making split-second decisions,” Warner said. “These are the officers that are willing to lay their lives down for other people and [what they’re paid for their work is] absurd.”
Warner said an officer recently left to go work at the Bridgewater Police Department for better pay.
“We are woefully less compensated than surrounding communities,” she said.
“I was told we were a pinnacle in pay, that people sought out HPD, but we were putting Band-Aids on and we failed to keep up at some point. That’s what I’ve been told,” said Warner, who took the reins of the department last summer.
Due to the gravity and importance of HPD’s work, she said, officers should be compensated more.
“We claimed to be the capital of the Shenandoah Valley, and we deserve to pay our officers as such,” she said.
City Council members said they support the 5% raise and one-time payments, and potentially even more raises in the next budget for some departments, such as HPD, to make sure employees are being paid appropriately.
“We need to support our employees, and this one way we can show our support and gratitude to them for their hard work, especially in these most challenging times,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.
Council member George Hirschmann said he supports the pay increase. He said he wants to make sure the funding sources are sound and there will be no issues ensuring payment of higher salaries in the future.
Council member Chris Jones said it is key that the city pays its staff, especially first responders, what similar localities are paying.
“Not only do I support [the 5% raise and one-time payments], but I am also looking to increase compensation for staff at the Harrisonburg Police Department, Harrisonburg Fire Department and the [Harrisonburg-Rockingham] Emergency Call Center,” Jones said.
At the last meeting, City Council told staff to begin a review of Harrisonburg salaries as compared to other localities.
City officials hope to have the study done in six to nine months, according Banks.
“At its completion, we’re going to have a pretty accurate deep dive as to where the city stands for salary and benefits packages compared to competitors who maybe we’re often losing employees to,” Banks said.
Council member Laura Dent said the review is important.
“Are there disparities that are greater in different departments from what the market rate is?” Dent said.
The comprehensive document, called a classification and compensation study, develops a market analysis and finds out where Harrisonburg fits in to that analysis to see if benefits and pay need to be adjusted for certain positions, according to Banks.
“A major component of that study is to reach out to sister organizations and municipalities to find out what are they paying for many of these same classifications,” Banks said.
He said city staff is still evaluating responses to a request for proposals to conduct the study.
There is no silver bullet to hiring and retention, but increasing pay and benefits is a natural draw to an employer such as the city, according to Banks.
“While compensation and benefits are important, I think what’s really important to me and the City Council is that it’s a symbol of appreciation for city employees,” Banks said. “We have city employees who put their lives on the line day in and day out.”
“I want to try, and council wants to try, and compensate them fairly and acknowledge the promise they keep every day when they come into work to ensure this community is safe and vibrant,” he said.
