For a moment Tuesday, it looked like there was a majority on City Council willing to deny a request for the annual Block Party in the ‘Burg that brings thousands of James Madison University students to downtown Harrisonburg.
Council members Laura Dent, Chris Jones and Sal Romero all expressed hesitation about the event, scheduled for Saturday.
Mayor Deanna Reed said it would be hard for the city to deny the event but allow others, including high school sports, to go on. Dent, Jones and Romero pushed back, saying it’s a different type of event than others and more susceptible to the spread of COVID-19.
After initially supporting the event, Reed abruptly said she had changed her mind and told the other council members to join her in shooting it down. Her statement extended the lengthy discussion in which the other council members became more amenable to the event, which was unanimously approved.
Block Party in the ‘Burg typically draws about 4,000 students downtown in a large group. Jones and Dent said the fact they are all brought down together in one go is why they were hesitant about that event versus the others on the agenda, such as the Best.Weekend.Ever on Sept. 4 and the Eastern Mennonite University Homecoming Celebration on Oct. 16.
Romero said his hesitation stemmed from how COVID-19 case counts locally are already increasing.
City Attorney Chris Brown said 81% of JMU students are vaccinated, adding that Paul Helmuth, deputy emergency coordinator for the city, reckoned the percentage was likely even higher.
Dent also asked if the city could require a vaccine or a negative COVID test to attend, but Brown said the city does not have the authority to do so.
In other unanimous votes, City Council removed some outdated code.
One such code required bikes to be registered with the police department and another required the police chief to oversee operations of the Harrisonburg Farmers Market.
Council also approved a resolution to allow residents to pay expenses with a card at the treasurer’s office and water center, according to city documents. City staff estimate the technology will be in place to accept cards in November.
During the meeting, Jones and Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chris Quinn spoke about the new group that was formally presented on Aug. 17 at an economic forum at JMU.
“The purpose of the Shenandoah Valley Collective Action Pact is to galvanize the economic potential of the region through commitment, collaboration, solutions and promotion,” according to an SVCAP document.
Council unanimously voted to join the group, but since the group is still in its infancy, it does not require the city to actually do anything presently.
Nick Swartz, associate dean at the James Madison University School of Professional and Continuing Education, said Aug. 17 that the group could provide a model for how businesses and other groups, such as JMU, can come together to address some of the largest barriers to local economic growth.
In other council business related to JMU, Leia Surovell, vice president of the JMU College Democrats and daughter of state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, spoke about establishing ballot drop boxes around campus on behalf of the JMU Student Government Association, College Democrats and College Republicans.
“There is a high potential for JMU students to turn out because they register at very high numbers, around 80%,” Surovell said. “However, JMU students turn out to vote at about 30 percentage points lower than registration. Even in presidential elections when turnout is at its highest, access to early voting on campus facilitates student participation in this November’s election and help to build a pattern of lifelong voting and civic engagement, which is consistent with the city’s mission.”
She also asked that early voting on campus be expanded to include Oct. 18, 19, and 20 and Oct. 27 and 28, and said JMU Civic, both college party chapters and the student government would staff the expanded hours.
Last meeting, student government legislative committee chair Charles Conner of Burke also asked City Council to expand campus voting options. He was at the meeting again with Surovell Tuesday.
