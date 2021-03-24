City Council approved a request Tuesday from Shenandoah Valley Organic to provide water and sanitary service to a portion of the company’s future 350 Acorn Drive facility in Rockingham County.
Both city staff and the Planning Commission recommended the move.
“The city really needs to be careful about extending more utilities into the county since they contribute to using the city’s available water and sewer capacity, which could impact future development in the city and which could indirectly lead to development on the edge of our city that we do not desire, which we do not see as being incompatible,” said Adam Fletcher, director of community development. “We believe that is not the case in this situation.”
Shenandoah Valley Organic is building a more than 76,000-square-foot packaging plant on a site that includes 36.51 acres of city land and 30.97 acres of county land. The city water being used on county land is for a weigh station, bathroom/bath house with two showers and a live haul shed with 10 mist spray bays, according to city documents.
“Overall, the County portion of the project has a small impact and demand on the City’s water and sanitary sewer systems,” according to city documents prepared by Larry Propst, director of finance, to Eric Campbell, city manager.
At the end of the meeting, Councilman Sal Romero asked if city staff or Central Shenandoah Health District representatives could provide more information about racial discrepancies in the availability and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
“I would love to see us get a report on those numbers,” he said.
Mayor Deanna Reed said she and Romero have both asked state health officials for such data, and local officials may not be able to obtain it.
Reed and Romero also spoke about potentially having in-person meetings again, but weighing that with safety concerns for the potential spread of COVID-19.
“We can begin to have those conversations, but for myself we need to be totally vaccinated, our staff needs to be totally vaccinated and we need to make sure there is adequate space for us and the public,” Reed said.
City Council also heard recommendations from the Community Development Block Grant selection committee on how to allocate the $532,571 Harrisonburg is slated to receive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this year as part of the CDBG program.
Members of the CDBG selection committee included Fletcher, City Councilman George Hirschmann, Assistant City Manager Ande Banks, and Kristin McCombe, grants and compliance officer.
The Community Development Block Grant program is run by HUD and uses formulas to allocate annual grants to localities for development.
The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority requested $140,000 for renovations, a request that was recommended for full funding by the committee, according to city documents. The recommendations also included $63,000 for sidewalk improvements at Ralph Sampson Park and $106,514 for city administration costs.
A maximum of 15% of funding, or $79,885 this year for Harrisonburg, can be spent on public services.
The committee recommended full funding for:
• Valley Program For Aging Services Meals on Wheels, requested $20,000
• The Arc SpArc Employment and SpArc Fit, requested $17,473
• James Madison University’s Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services Suitcase Clinic, requested $31,000
The committee also recommended using the remaining of available funds, $11,412, to CASA’s Child Advocacy Program, which had requested $15,000.
The public comment period for the 2021 CDBG action plan ends on April 26, and City Council is slated to consider final approval of the plan on May 11. The annual plan is due to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on May 15, according to city documents.
Comments can be submitted to McCombe at Kristin.McCombe@HarrisonburgVA.Gov.
Also during the meeting, City Council approved the new solid waste management plan, which is a state requirement every 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.