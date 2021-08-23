City Council will consider changing some “outdated ordinances” during the Tuesday meeting, according to city documents.
The first would update code reflecting that the Harrisonburg Farmers Market does not need management from the Harrisonburg Police Department and police chief.
The other “outdated” ordinance on the chopping block criminalizes using a bicycle that is not registered with the city, and failing to notify HPD of a bike sale or transfer of a bike or parts in 48 hours.
“While the Harrisonburg Police Department does maintain a database of bicycle registrations, it does not appear that any citations have been issued for failure to register a bicycle in many years,” according to a July 12 memo from Wesley Russ, assistant city attorney, to City Manager Eric Campbell. “Instead, bicycle registration has effectively been offered as a voluntary service provided by the police department, rather than a mandate punishable as a criminal offense. Additionally, HPD has not received, nor has it proactively sought out, used bicycle and bicycle part records from businesses.”
On Tuesday, City Council will also consider a resolution allowing credit cards to be used over the counter for any city bill or fee.
This would allow residents to pay expenses with a card at the treasurer’s office and water center, according to city documents.
If approved, the city estimates the technology will be in place to accept cards in November.
Also during the meeting, Shonda Green will be considered for an open seat on the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority board, John Monger will be considered for reappointment to the Community Services Board, Cindy Bolan will be considered for the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development board and Xochitl Martinez will be considered for the Social Services board.
There will also be a public hearing after an update from Deputy City Manager Ande Banks about projects funded with money from the federal Community Development Block Grants.
City Council approved CDBG funding for projects such as purchase of a homeless shelter and/or addressing homelessness, Valley Program for Aging Services Meals on Wheels, emergency rental assistance, public housing overhauls, COVID-19 hotel isolation for the homeless and sidewalks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.