Harrisonburg City Council will consider more than $568,000 in extra funding for the school division during today’s meeting.
The funds are from local, state and federal grants, according to city documents, and do not include any more money from the city.
More than half of the money, roughly $355,000, came from federal sources, while about $186,000 came from state sources, also according to city documents. The smallest amount, more than $27,000, came from sources marked “other.”
Most of the money, nearly $486,000, will be used for instruction, while $62,000 will be spent on technology, more than $14,000 for operations and maintenance, and $6,000 for transportation.
The Harrisonburg City School Board approved the request for the money on Feb. 4.
Also on the agenda are appointments to the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, Towing Advisory Board and Economic Development Authority.
Roy Norville, the vice president of human resources at Shenandoah Valley Organic, has been nominated to the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board by Brian Shull, the economic development director for Harrisonburg, according to city documents.
Applicants for the Towing Advisory Board include Dale Layman, the secretary-treasurer of Layman’s Auto and Towing Service, Jon Guinn, the owner of 1st Choice Towing and Recovery, James Huddleston, an automotive parts adviser with Harrisonburg Honda, and Jennifer Maclin, an unemployed practice manager, according to city documents.
Maclin also applied to the Economic Development Board, along with Thomas Hook, former chief operating officer of Friendship Industries, and Michael Goertzen, program manager at Serco Inc., according to city documents.
Council will also discuss special event applications for the Girls on the Run 5k on April 26, the Eastern Mennonite Spring Commencement Ceremony on May 3, the Strawberry Festival on May 16, and Farm to City on June 20.
