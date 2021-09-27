Frank Sottaceti, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s criminal justice planner, will give City Council a presentation Tuesday about crime trends and the prison population.
The growth in the violent crime rate outpaced population growth in both localities between 1986 and 2019, according data in Sottaceti’s presentation.
Between 1986 and 2019, violent crime in Harrisonburg rose 332%, while in Rockingham County, it rose 157%. Over the same period, the city’s population grew 111%, from 25,185 to 53,016, and the county’s population grew 52%, from 53,882 to 81,948, according to Sottaceti’s documents.
Harrisonburg’s worst years for violent crime were 1999 and 2007, with nearly 160 incidents of violent crime in each year, according to Sottaceti’s documents.
Violent crime in the city grew rapidly after 1995 from less than 60 violent crimes to nearly 160 four years later. Between 1986 and 1995, Harrisonburg recorded no more than 60 violent crimes in a single year.
In 1999, violent crime began to trend down before beginning to rise again in 2005, when 100 violent crimes were recorded. Just two years later, nearly 160 violent crimes were reported in 2007. Violent crime numbers began to drop again, with 90 violent crimes recorded in the city in 2010.
In 2017, roughly 150 violent crimes were committed in Harrisonburg. The number dropped to a little over 120 the following year, then rose again slightly to over 130 in 2019, the most recent year in Sottaceti’s presentation.
In Rockingham County, violent crime more than tripled between 2008 and 2014. In 2008, just over 20 violent crimes occurred, while six years later, nearly 65 violent crimes were reported in 2014.
It dropped the following year, then spiked to its highest recorded level of over 70 violent crimes in a single year in 2016. The violent crime count dropped in 2017, then rose to roughly 60 in 2018 and dropped slightly in 2019 to just under 60, according to Sottaceti’s presentation.
He will also present data about Middle River Regional Jail and the Rockingham County Jail, which house city and county residents who have been arrested or convicted of a crime.
In those two jails, 93% of inmates have been charged with a felony and 7% have been charged with a misdemeanor, according to Sottaceti’s presentation. Of those who have been charged with a felony, just over half have also been charged with a misdemeanor.
The number of city and county jail inmates has decreased over the last two years. It had been rising since 2015 from 459 to 597 in 2019, according to presentation documents.
Sottaceti will also provide data about how marijuana legalization has reduced the number of city and county residents summoned, cited and taken into custody.
Also during the meeting Tuesday, city staff will recommend the city resume water disconnections on Nov. 1. Along with recommending resuming utility cut-offs, staff is advising council to allow them to waive reconnect fees during the first month of disconnections.
Staff also recommends the city continue payment arrangements with customers to avoid cut-offs.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a moratorium on utility disconnects in March 2020, when employment crashed as COVID-19 first began to spread and lockdowns were declared. The moratorium expired on Aug. 30.
When the moratorium was declared, 1,600 utility customers had a combined $145,417 in arrears for city utilities, according to a memo from Mike Collins, director of public utilities, to Eric Campbell, city manager.
One year later, the amounts of arrears had nearly quintupled to $677,405 between 1,632 accounts, according to city documents.
The city received nearly $93,000 as of Aug. 31 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for relief funding.
The Harrisonburg Public Utilities Department, the fire department and Harrisonburg Electric Commission reached out to let residents know relief funding was available, and the funds covered 209 accounts. Though 164 utility customers got payment agreements with city staff, 112 failed to comply, according to city documents.
City staff called all customers with over 60 days past due bills, included messages on utility bills and made public service announcements.
