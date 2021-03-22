City Council will hear recommendations on how to allocate the $532,571 the city will receive this year through the Community Development Block Grant Program today, according to city documents.
"The purpose of the public hearing is to once again solicit citizen participation in the process," said Kristin McCombe, city grants and compliance officer, in a March 11 email to Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell. "Citizen participation and comments on the annual action plan will assist the city in the finalization of these required documents."
The Community Development Block Grant Program is run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and uses formulas to allocate annual grants to localities for development.
On March 11, the CDBG Selection Committee met and recommended funding for certain city projects based on requests from different city departments and organizations, according to presentation documents.
The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority requested $140,000 for renovations, a request which was recommended for full funding by the committee, according to city documents.
The city Parks and Recreation Department requested $150,000 for relocation of the Simms Educational Center office and $63,000 for sidewalk improvements at Ralph Sampson Park. The committee recommended full funding for the sidewalk improvements, but none for the office relocation.
The committee also recommended full funding with CDBG grant money of the $106,514 requested for city administration costs.
Public Works requested $220,000 for sidewalks on Commerce Drive and Washington Street, which the committee recommended granting $143,172.
Public Works' request for $110,000 for sidewalk safety and accessibility on Wolfe Street and Public Utilities' request for $71,400 for work on 217 S. Liberty St. were recommended to receive no funding by the CDBG Selection Committee, according to documents.
Six non-municipal organizations also requested a total of $123,293 in funding, but only 15% of CDBG funding, or $79,885 this year for Harrisonburg, can be spent on public services.
- Valley Program For Aging Services Meals on Wheels requested $20,000
- The Arc SpArc Employment and SpArc Fit requested $17,473
- James Madison University's Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services Suitcase Clinic requested $31,000
- Court Appointed Special Advocates Child Advocacy Program requested $15,000
- Way to Go requested $9,538
- Open Doors requested $5,282
The CDBG Selection Committee recommended to give the full funding to VPAS, The Arc and the Suitcase Clinic and more than 75% of the requested funding, $11,412, to CASA's Child Advocacy Program. These recommendations are the maximum of 15% for public services of CDBG funding, according to city documents.
The public comment period ends for the 2021 CDBG action plan on April 26 and City Council is slated to consider final approval of the plan on May 11. The annual action plan is due to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on May 15, according to city documents.
Comments can be submitted to Kristin McCombe at Kristin.McCombe@HarrisonburgVA.Gov.
Also in the public hearing portion of the meeting, Council will consider approving the new Solid Waste Management Plan, which is a state requirement every 20 years, according to city documents.
The last update was in 2012. The plan includes a "major amendment," according to the Department of Environmental Quality since the city stopped using Van der Linde Recycling and now disposes of waste at the Rockingham County Landfill. Van der Linde Recycling was a materials recovery facility in Fluvanna County which notified the city it would no longer recycle Harrisonburg's waste in February 2018 after a sale of the company, according to city documents.
