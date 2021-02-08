City Council will consider requests for two large proposed developments at its Tuesday meeting.
The first pair of requests are for rezoning and a special-use permit at 161 and 241 Blue Ridge Drive for a 142-unit apartment complex from Bluestone Land, according to city documents.
Bluestone Land developed the 66-unit Colonnade Apartments at the corner of East Gay and North Mason streets and is working on the Preston Lake Apartments along U.S. 33 in Rockingham County.
The Harrisonburg Planning Commission recommended denial of the rezoning request and special-use permit for the Blue Ridge Drive development during its Dec. 9 meeting.
Plans for the housing complex, called Two41, include four apartment buildings, a playground, pool, amenity building and maintenance building, according to conceptual site plans last updated on Nov. 25. The apartment buildings were slated to be four stories high.
On Dec. 9, four neighbors called during public comment to voice their opposition to the development because of concerns about the impact on the neighborhood’s character, increased traffic and water runoff.
The second pair of requests are for rezoning and an amendment to the comprehensive plan’s land use guide map at 3485, 3491, 3585 and 3611 S. Main St. for 72 units in six apartment buildings and 20.76 acres for commercial use by Bluestone of Harrisonburg LLC.
Bluestone of Harrisonburg LLC’s request was supported by Planning Commission, which recommended approval of land use guide amendment and rezoning for the Stoney Ridge Estates development and other commercial acreage.
