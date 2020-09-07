City Council will vote to formalize appointments to and establish the CARES Act Advisory Task Force, a group charged with advising city staff and council on where the next round of CARES Act funding should be sent.
The city is slated to receive another $4.6 million after it received $4.6 million on June 1 as part of the federally passed CARES Act, according to city documents.
The Harrisonburg CARES Act Advisory Task Force met for the first time Thursday and the group is slated to have two more meetings, one on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and the second on Thursday at noon.
The meetings will be broadcast live on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
In development business, council will hear a request from C-Side LC to rezone the former Spangler Paper site at 225 and 245 Old South High St. for 19 apartment units, according to application letter from Seth Lind, the director of construction services for Matchbox Realty.
Formally listed as Howard A. Spangler Co., the firm sold plastic, paper and custodial supplies for decades at the site on Old South High and closed in 2017, according to city documents.
Staff and Planning Commission recommend approval of the rezoning request, according to city documents.
In another action on development, council will consider granting a special-use permit to GC LLC for professional offices at 110 W. Grace St.
The property would be used for offices of James Madison University Arts and Art History College teachers.
City staff recommends granting the special-use permit for the plan submitted, according to city documents.
In budget business, council will have a public hearing on whether to have $250,000 of Community Development Block Grants be supplied to the new Mercy House Rental Assistance Project, according to city documents.
The CBDG funding was freed up as the small-business grant funds program for the city has evolved and become “efficient,” according to city documents.
City staff recommends approval of the measure by council.
Council will also consider accepting a conceptual phase for an initiative to restore a segment of Blacks Run.
City staff received an unsolicited proposal for restoration of Blacks Run under the Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act in June, according to city documents.
Staff recommends accepting the proposal and upon acceptance, staff would post and advertise for competing proposals to accept over a 45-day window.
