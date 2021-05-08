MOUNT CRAWFORD — Signs next to mailboxes in the Shenandoah Valley come in a variety of shapes and sizes — the indicators of family dairies and poultry operations, haircutters, baked goods and the occasional litter of puppies or kittens up for adoption.
And then there are scripture passages planted near the roadway with words inscribed for passersby to read.
One such sign is outside the home of Krystal and Justin Horst of Mount Crawford.
“We feel like the Bible is God’s word and we feel like everybody needs to know the Bible,” said Krystal Horst on the front porch of her home Thursday. “So that is the main reason I would say we put it out there, and it’s to encourage people to think about God and about the Bible.”
However, the Horsts did not individually pick the sign outside their home, she said.
Instead, the system works on a rotation between just over two dozen homes that choose to host a sign through one of their church’s ministry, according to Horst.
Some of the signs are made locally, while others are obtained over state lines, according to David Fisher, a deacon of Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church in Mount Crawford.
“It’s a volunteer project by Mennonite folks in central Pennsylvania,” Fisher said. “And they provide them for anybody that wants them, individuals or churches mostly, like us.”
Fisher said the church community started putting up the signs about a decade or so ago and the passages are rotated about once a month.
“So, about every 25 months, we return these and get another batch of signs” from Pennsylvania, he said.
Another Mount Crawford church community also has a similar ministry.
“It’s just our way to spread encouraging scripture and also, sometimes, as a reminder,” said Yuri Suslaev, one of the pastors at First Russian Baptist Church.
He said they also rotate their signs on a regular basis and have been doing the ministry for about five years or more. The signs’ readings are meant to be instructive and encouraging, he said.
The signs for Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church are picked focusing on three religious themes — repentance, salvation and “biblical obedience,” Fisher said.
“The kind of things you find in the Sermon on the Mount,” he said, referring to Jesus’ sermon given near the Sea of Galilee. During the sermon, Jesus presented the Beatitudes, such as “Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”
The scripture signs elicit both positive and negative responses, according to Fisher.
“We have people stopping and saying ‘I like your sign.’ We also have people that damage and steal the signs because it’s touching somebody’s conscience somewhere,” Fisher said, who added damage and theft of the signs is rare.
“That’s what you can expect when you present the Gospel. People respond in one of two ways,” he said.
Fisher said the signs’ spread of scripture is not one of the harder ministries since the people come to the message by passing it on the road. But that doesn’t negate the value.
“We’re interested in our friends and neighbors being saved, making it to Heaven,” he said. “And maybe this is something we can do to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.