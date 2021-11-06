About one-fourth of Rockingham County’s deaths from COVID-19 have happened in the past seven weeks, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Since Sept. 17, 39 county residents have died from the virus. The first deaths in the county from COVID-19 were recorded on April 8, 2020, according to VDH data.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 158 county residents and 107 city residents have died from the virus.
The spike in deaths were not limited to Rockingham County.
The number of deaths in unvaccinated Virginians began spiking at the end of July, peaking in the week ending on Sept. 11, according to VDH data. Statewide, it has been on the decline since. There was also a much smaller rise in the COVID-19 death rate among the partially vaccinated over the same period of time, while the rate of deaths among the vaccinated also nudged upward as the infection numbers swelled during the period.
"COVID-19 is now a vaccine preventable disease," said Jordi Shelton, a spokesperson for the Central Shenandoah Health District in a Friday email. "The vaccines are safe and highly effective, and deaths are preventable. Unfortunately, the majority of individuals becoming seriously ill and dying are unvaccinated."
The rate of deaths in unvaccinated Virginians in the week ending Oct. 30 neared the mid-July rate, according to VDH data.
In the week ending Oct. 30, unvaccinated Virginians have died from the virus at a rate of nearly 45 times as often compared to vaccinated people. Partially vaccinated Virginians have died from the virus at a rate of over five times the number of fully vaccinated Virginians.
In the northwest region of Virginia, there have been a total of 349 breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated residents. None have died, though six were hospitalized, according to VDH.
Across the state, there have been 50,144 COVID-19 breakthrough cases, which is less than 1% of the vaccinated population, and of those vaccinated, only 0.01% have died from the virus, according to VDH.
The vaccines reduce hospitalizations and deaths in those who contract the virus, but the less people who are vaccinated, the more likely the virus is to find someone who is susceptible, according to local emergency responders and regional health officials.
It takes up to 14 days for symptoms of the virus to appear, and it is most dangerous for the elderly and those with high blood pressure, diabetes, anemia, obesity and coronary heart disease, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Data about the rate of city and county unvaccinated and vaccinated deaths from the virus was not available Friday.
