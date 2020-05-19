Brandon McKearney was interested in starting his own microbrewery when he graduated as part of James Madison University’s first engineering class in 2012.
The Harrisonburg native then went off to Europe, where he became a certified brewer after three months of studying beer production methods in England.
“That was my first leg into the processing world,” he said.
But by the time McKearney returned to the Valley, a host of microbreweries had popped up. So he changed tack.
Now, McKearney, along with his parents, Rob and Peggy, has a CBD oil processing facility with products slated to reach shelves this summer.
“Our goal is to try to keep [the distribution of Trium Botanicals’ products] primarily through professional channels — so pharmacies and doctor’s offices,” said Brandon McKearney, who is the CEO and principal engineer.
Brandon McKearney said before setting up the facility, he worked as engineer in Oregon, where he designed ventilation systems for commercial kitchens and breweries. In his West Coast work, he also began receiving requests for products on hemp and marijuana growing and processing facilities.
The McKearneys’ processing facility is located just east of Dayton in a warehouse off Huffman Drive.
The family grows its own hemp on an area farm where the crop is mostly cultivated in a one-acre greenhouse, according to Brandon McKearney. They grow hemp only for CBD oil, but also sell their plant clones to other farmers.
“Our goal with the hemp industry in the region is to bring the ability to actually have the true, sustainable, local supply chain and all the structure in place to take it from seed through sale,” McKearney said.
He said that there is a lack of processors in the state, which contributed to the oversupply of Virginia hemp last year.
Hemp was legal to grow again for Virginia farmers last year after a change to state law on the heels of the 2018 Farm Bill, which opened the door to the cultivation of industrial hemp.
In previous interviews with the Daily News-Record, area hemp growers expressed concern about the lack of processors who could take their product if they ended up growing it.
In March, Trium Botanicals’ facility was approved by Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, as well as being up to the standards of the Food and Drug Administration, according to McKearney.
Rob McKearney said they have begun processing at the site. Brandon McKearney said they are waiting for test results that screen for pesticides, microbial life and heavy metals, along with, of course, the THC levels.
Hemp in Virginia must have levels of THC below 0.3% or the crop must be destroyed, according to state law.
Brandon McKearney said Trium Botanicals was also interested in working to gain a clearer scientific picture about their product to ensure quality.
“There’s a lot of testimonials and there’s a lot of claims out there, but unfortunately there’s not a lot of scientific guidance,” he said.
Along with connections to JMU, Trium Botanicals works with Sativa Labs outside Richmond, according to McKearney.
“I really think it’s a collaboration — working with universities, along with other farmers and people that are a part of this industry — that’s what it’s going to take to really have a thriving hemp industry in the state,” he said.
