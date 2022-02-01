With Board of Assessors hearings for Rockingham County property owners complete, the next step in the process is Board of Equalization hearings.
County officials announced last week that Board of Assessors hearings, done by third-party contractor Pearson’s Appraisal, are complete. Those who participated in a hearing can expect a response from Pearson’s in the next few weeks.
The Board of Equalization is made up of one resident of each of the five election districts in Rockingham County, and it will also be hearing appeals about the new 2022 reassessment values from taxpayers.
Hearings can be scheduled beginning March 1 by calling 540-564-6079. Hearings for the Board of Equalization begin the week of March 14 at the County Administration Center.
Rockingham County reassesses property values every four years, and the value of most homes in the county increased by about 40% since the last reassessment, according to Pearson’s Appraisal Service.
Last week, the Board of Supervisors voted to advertise a real estate tax rate of 70 cents per $100 of assessed value for the next fiscal year, 4 cents less than the current rate. The board cannot approve a rate higher than 70 cents, but supervisors could lower the amount for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
A public hearing on the rate is set for March 9.
