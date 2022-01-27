Rockingham County's real estate tax rate is going down, but it remains to be seen by how much.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to advertise a real estate tax rate of 70 cents per $100 of assessed value for the next fiscal year at its meeting Wednesday, 4 cents lower than the current rate.
With the action, the board cannot approve a rate higher than 70 cents, but supervisors could lower the amount for the fiscal year that begins July 1. A public hearing on the rate is set for March 9.
Despite the lowered rate, real estate tax bills are expected to go up because property assessments increased so much. For the county to bring in as much real estate tax revenue as it did last year, supervisors would need to lower the rate to an estimated 56 cents per $100 of assessed value, according to county documents.
Supervisors agreed to set the advertised rate higher than what they expect to need so they can adjust it lower depending on how the budget process plays out.
Supervisor Bill Kyger said county officials will have a better idea of funding needs as lawmakers in the General Assembly develop the state budget, which will affect local coffers.
Rockingham County reassesses property values every four years, and the most recent reassessment, completed last year, determined values had significantly risen. Previously, members of the Board of Supervisors said values had increased so much that the current real estate tax rate of 74 cents per $100 of assessed value would generate far more revenue than needed for the next fiscal year.
The value of most homes in the county increased by about 40% since the last reassessment, according to Pearson's Appraisal Service, which conducted the reassessment.
In March, the Board of Equalization will meet with property owners who want to challenge or question their reassessment, and it can revise the assessment higher or lower based on its research.
Board of Equalization members are appointed residents from each of the county's five election districts.
"There's a whole lengthy process that gets into that," Kyger said. "And we are now just getting into the middle of the process."
In other business, supervisors once again continued a public hearing on a proposed large-scale solar farm from Knight Solar. Knight Solar is requesting a large-scale ground-mounted solar facility on 300 acres on the west side of East Point Road south of Gum Tree Lane.
Knight Solar also had a public hearing in December that supervisors continued to Wednesday's meeting because the application was submitted before the county adopted its solar ordinance.
Knight Solar gave the board a presentation outlining adjustments it has made since the last meeting. Supervisor Mike Breeden motioned to table the permit so supervisors could further review the documents.
In other business, supervisors unanimously approved a special-use permit for Greg and Valerie Weaver of Rockingham County, who proposed a private cemetery on the east side of Indian Trail Road south of Fellowship Road, but with the condition that the plot is outlined and recorded.
Plans called for a 30-by-36-foot plot for the burial of up to six family members, according to the application.
A special-use permit submitted by Linda Cowasjee of Timberville seeking a proposed commercial dog kennel was tabled.
Supervisor Dewey Ritchie, whose district the property is in, said he attempted to contact the applicant to ask questions regarding the permit, but was unable to reach her. Cowasjee was not at the meeting Wednesday.
The kennel is proposed to be at Hupp Road, north of Long Meadow Drive.
In her application, Cowasjee wrote the proposed kennel would be for her dogs, and she has one to two litters per year. The average size of a litter, Cowasjee wrote, is three to four puppies, which are sold privately by reservation.
She wrote she takes care of the dogs herself, so there would be no employees and few visitors. The puppies are born and raised in her house, not the kennel, she wrote in her application.
Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a request from the town of Dayton to withdraw a parcel from the Dry River Agricultural-Forestal District. The property is located west of College Street on the north side of Bowman Road.
The portion of property in the request is undergoing a boundary line adjustment between Rockingham County and the town of Dayton.
