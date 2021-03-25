Leadership of the Republican Party is not listening to local grassroots voters, activists say, and the Rockingham County Republican Committee wants them to know it.
The Rockingham County Republican Committee passed a resolution on March 17 calling on the Republican National Committee “to be loyal to grassroots Republican voters,” according documents provided by Daryl Borgquist, chair.
“Really the reason we wrote this is I’ve been hearing from a lot of grassroots voters who say we really need the points that [Donald] Trump ran on the first time,” Borgquist said. “We’re looking for things to be better for our businesses, we’re looking for better health care — more cost-effective, more options.”
Some of the other highest priorities for grassroots Republicans include jobs for American workers and an energy policy where the country doesn’t need to rely on foreign resources, according to Borgquist.
Fellow Rockingham County Republican Committee member Jon Ritenour said the national leadership is “out of sync” with grassroots voters.
“Very honestly, from a grassroots level, I believe the upper echelon of the Republican Party doesn’t realize what’s the grassroots level thinks,” Ritenour said.
He said messages from the grassroots seem to fall on deaf ears of national leadership, and they do not do anything even while in power, such as in 2017 and most of 2018, when Republicans controlled the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House.
“And what did they do? You tell me,” Ritenour said.
Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, but Ritenour said tax breaks were “never” his primary concern.
Borgquist said he’s heard from both conservatives who are hesitant about the future of the Republican Party because of Republican National Committee stances or actions, as well as as lifelong Republicans who are upset with the national committee.
“They’ve been very upset at Republican leadership on Capitol Hill,” Borgquist said. “This [resolution] written to remind them what the grassroots voters are thinking.”
The county committee’s resolution lays out four major points for the national leadership of the GOP:
• cut direct or auxiliary funding for Republicans who supported the impeachment of Donald Trump
• keep the party’s 2016 national platform
• “aggressively” and “proactively” challenge “unfair or unconstitutional election laws” in a timely manner
• run candidates for all offices with the RNC support
Harrisonburg City Republican Committee Chair Jeffrey Mayfield said the committee is looking at adopting the same resolution the county passed.
He said national leadership of the party pretends to care about Trump’s platforms.
“They’ll say whatever to get elected or get their candidate appointed, but once they get in a position to do the policy, they change direction,” Mayfield said. “I think that’s what people are really upset with.”
A spokesperson for the Republic National Committee could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.