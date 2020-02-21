Barely more than a third of Harrisonburg residents have life insurance, while in Rockingham County, nearly half the residents have coverage.
That’s according to data from the 2017 Census American Community Survey, Insurance Information Institute and American Council of Life Insurers Virginia Fact Sheet 2019.
Local insurance agents said the discrepancy may be due to the large number of college students in the city, along with other demographic and economic pressures leading city residents to put off obtaining coverage.
“Demographics and economics — that definitely makes a big difference,” said Abbas Rawoot, an insurance agent with Allstate in Harrisonburg.
Abbas said even when he discusses what may happen to the families of clients if they were to die, only one out of 20 will ask for a price quote.
The median age in Rockingham County is 41, while the median age in Harrisonburg is 24, according to an email from Brad Wetsel, an agency owner for Farmers Insurance. He said the figure is skewed in the city by the presence of James Madison and Eastern Mennonite universities.
“Middle-age, mid-income persons are more inclined to recognize and be exposed to the importance of life insurance more so than youthful individuals,” Wetsel said.
“I bet it’s because of all the students, and normally, people don’t start looking to buy life insurance till they’re 25, 30, 35 years old,” said Mark Thompson, a licensed insurance agent in Harrisonburg with Rockingham Insurance.
Other areas with large colleges also see a similar difference between life insurance coverage in the city and surrounding county.
“I would think it would be close to on par with what the county would be if you take out the students maybe,” Thompson said.
Radford had a population of 18,339 in 2018, according to the census, while Radford University enrolled over 9,300 students in the 2018-19 school year. In Radford, less than quarter of residents have life insurance.
The surrounding counties of Montgomery and Pulaski both have life insurance coverage rates more than double Radford’s.
Lexington, home to Washington and Lee University, had a total population of 7,136 in 2018, while the school’s enrollment was 2,223 in fall 2018. The life insurance coverage rate for the city is barely over 13%, while roughly 7 miles southeast, in Buena Vista, it is 44%.
Many non-student residents may opt to not get life insurance in favor of other expenses, whether luxuries or necessities, according to Rawoot and Wetsel.
Rawoot said that especially since the coverage is not mandated by law, many will put off the cost as long as possible.
The median household income in Rockingham County is nearly $60,000, roughly $16,000 more than the median household income for the city.
In one of the poorest parts of the state, Buchanan County, the median income is $30,806, yet its life insurance coverage rate of 37% narrowly beats Harrisonburg’s.
Loudoun County, one of of the richest localities in the country, has the highest rate of life insurance coverage in the state at 63%.
Another factor in the Valley, Wetsel said, is that there are more residential construction and real estate transactions in Rockingham County than in Harrisonburg. Insurance agents may bring up life coverage options during conversations on home coverage.
“Insurance agents also could play a significant role in this dynamic as well,” he said. “We need to do a better job educating the consumer at all demographics levels.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.