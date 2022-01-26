A divided Rockingham County School Board voted Monday to continue requiring masks in schools at least until Feb. 28, despite an executive order from the governor prohibiting mask mandates.
Prior to the vote, some board members had a chance to speak about their motivations for how they were voting. However, due to an unruly crowd that began shouting at the School Board, Jackie Lohr and Lowell Fulk were unable to speak.
Lohr, who represents District 1, voted against requiring masks.
“I heard many express the desire to know when it will be safe to remove masks,” she said Tuesday. “After hearing from everyone, including the doctor from Sentara, it became clear that our community deserves more than a promise to review the decision in 35 days. I wanted a more comprehensive motion that included an off-ramp from masks metrics for removing the mandate when community spread is lower.”
Lohr also said she wanted “opt out” considerations for students with special circumstances, such as autism. One mother who spoke at the meeting talked about her son, whom she referred to as “Bear,” who vomited in his face mask on the bus ride home from school and lacked the ability to communicate that it had happened.
“I was really impacted by Bear’s mother’s story and appreciate her sharing,” Lohr said.
Lohr also said she hoped the School Board would have explored a path to complying with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order if the Virginia Supreme Court upholds it. There is some legal gray area involving the executive order and its conflict with Senate Bill 1303. It is believed that the Supreme Court will have a verdict this week or the next.
“I wish I had been able to make these comments at the meeting, however, it was not possible due to the unruly crowd,” Lohr said. “In fact, there was the urge to vote ‘yes’ just to end the meeting, but our students deserve better, so I voted ‘no’ in the hopes that we could continue the discussion. Hopefully, on Feb. 28, we can do that.”
Fulk, who supported continuing masking, said on Tuesday that he based his vote on science and the importance of protecting not just students and teachers, but the community as a whole.
“This is not a light issue,” Fulk said. “It’s not about arguing liberty in my mind. This is a bigger issue than tea party things.”
Fulk said that while the voices of parents are loud, in reality the School Board represents 30% parents and 70% people who don’t have kids.
Board member Matt Cross said before the vote that he was voting no because he believes that decisions such as whether to wear a mask reside with parents. He also asked the community to go easy on principals, teachers, and Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, who did not have a vote on the matter.
School Board member Charlotte McQuilkin talked about the importance of being a good neighbor, and right now, during a surge in COVID-19 due to the omicron variant, that means staying masked.
School Board Chairman Dan Breeden, who made the motion to continue mask wearing, said the board is looking for a path forward where masks can be optional, but this is not the time.
