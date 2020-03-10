Despite some misinformation among Rockingham County Public Schools parents, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl has regularly had conversations with the Parks and Recreation Department about how changes to the school day could impact after-school care needs.
A few months ago, the idea was proposed to send middle and high school students to school an hour later, to allow for more sleep time in the morning. It was also proposed that the school day be shortened by 45 minutes across the board to allow for more collaborative planning time for teachers.
One of the main concerns brought up by parents was additional after-school care that students would need as a result of a shorter day. Despite claims by parents that Scheikl had not addressed the issue with the Parks and Recreation Department, which provides after-school care, he has had a number of conversations with them.
In an email dated Jan. 23, Rockingham County Parks and Recreation Director Kirby Dean said: “Oskar and I had an initial phone conversation with how this related to our after school program several months back. I stated at that time that if these changes were deemed to be in the best interest of the students in Rockingham County that we (the recreation department) would do what we possibly could to accommodate these changes on our end.”
Dean went on to say in the email that he wasn’t sure yet what that would look like in terms of what parks department staff could do, but they would work on it in the future.
Scheikl said of the individuals he’s worked with in the department: “They are both highly committed individuals who want nothing more than to provide services to everyone who needs them.”
The Rockingham County School Board approved the later start time for middle and high school students and the shorter day. The board is still considering a start time of either 8 a.m. or 8:20 a.m. for elementary school students.
The changes will only be for students who live in the Turner Ashby district, as the initiative is going forward as a pilot program for the 2020-21 school year.
