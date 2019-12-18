Rockingham County’s unemployment dropped to below 2% for the first time since April 2001, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In October 2018, the county had an unemployment rate of 2.4%, which had dropped below to 1.9% by October 2019. September’s unemployment rate in Rockingham was 2%.
Shenandoah County’s unemployment dropped from 2.2% in September to 2.1% in October. In October 2018, the unemployment rate for Shenandoah was 2.6%.
Unemployment in Page County and Harrisonburg both dropped to 2.6% in October 2019. The localities have the highest rates in the region.
In September, Page County’s unemployment rate was 2.7%, while Harrisonburg’s was 2.8%.
The 2.6% figure also mirrors the state’s unemployment rate in October 2019 — the lowest point since March of 2001 with 116,640 Virginians looking for work.
Even as the population of the state continues to grow, the number of residents seeking work has not been lower since May of 2007 when 115,567 Virginians were looking for work.
The Harrisonburg metro area unemployment, which combines the city and county, dropped again for the fourth month in a row, down to 2.2% — the lowest point since November 2006.
In November 2006, 63,176 Harrisonburg and Rockingham residents worked, while 1,466 of their neighbors looked for jobs.
Nearly 13 years later, in October 2019, there are an additional 4,100 working residents and only 18 more looking for work than in November 2006.
Harrisonburg's unemployment rate dropped by .2%, from 2.8% in September to 2.6% in October. In October 2018, the unemployment rate in the Friendly City was 3%.
Augusta County’s unemployment remained unchanged between September and October at 2.1%. One year prior, in October 2018, the unemployment rate in Augusta was 2.4%
Nationwide unemployment rose slightly from 3.5% in September to 3.6% in October, before dropping back to 3.5% in November.
The national 3.5% unemployment rate, when reached in September, was a 50-year low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.