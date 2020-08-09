Northbound Interstate 81 will have overnight lane closures between mile marker 240 to 264 from Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in various locations for pavement patching, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Also on I-81, on northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 242 to 244, there will be alternating lane closures between 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for inspection of the Pleasant Valley Road overpass bridge.
Between mile markers 246 and 248, both northbound and southbound lanes will have overnight alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for inspection of the U.S. 33 overpass bridges.
On northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 246 to 249 of I-81, there will be right shoulder closures Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sign work.
I-81 from mile marker 256 to 258 northbound and southbound both left and right shoulder will be closed around the clock for bridge replacement. Project completion is slated for spring 2021.
From mile marker 257 to 255 southbound, the right lane will be closed Thursday 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday for pavement patching.
U.S. 11 will have flaggers control overnight traffic as necessary around I-81 for bridge replacement and interchange improvements. The project is estimated to be complete in spring 2021.
The shoulders of Va. 257, Briery Branch Road, will be closed between Hone Quarry Road and Tilghman Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until Aug. 21 for tree trimming.
Flaggers will control traffic on Va. 276, Cross Keys Road, of North River bridge by the county line Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 14 for maintenance.
Va. 650, Power Dam Road, will be closed about a half mile east of Route 651 with a detour provided. The closure is for slope repairs and the project is slated to be finished Aug. 21.
Va. 661 will have flaggers control traffic between the town limits of Grottoes and the national park boundary from Monday to Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.
Va. 682 will have flaggers control traffic between Va. 995 and Va. 867 Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.
Va. 730 will have shoulder closures between Va. 731 and Va. 749 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Aug. 21 for tree trimming.
Va. 750 will have shoulder closures between Va. 731 and Va. 755 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Aug. 21 for tree trimming.
Va. 752 will have flaggers control traffic between Va. 721 and Va. 753 Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.
Va. 765 will have flaggers control traffic between Va. 763 and Va. 910 Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.
Va. 771 will be closed between Va. 613 and Va. 771 for bridge replacement at Muddy Creek. The project is estimated to be completed on Aug. 15 and a detour will be made available.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.